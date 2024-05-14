What’s next for Corey Kispert?
The Washington Wizards showed faith in Corey Kispert as a part of the team’s long-term future after they picked up the fourth-year option on the former Gonzaga star earlier this season.
The early returns were telling of Kispert’s gradual improvement as a third-year pro — the 6-foot-7 wing averaged a career-high 13.4 points and shot 38.3% from downtown on 6.0 3-point attempts per game. That shooting clip is slightly down from last season (42.4% in 2022-23, 10th-best in the NBA), though the minuscule decline doesn’t overshadow how Kispert has built himself into a more well-rounded threat on offense based on his reputation as a 3-point specialist.
While Kispert’s outside shooting remains his greatest strength, his in-between game has taken considerable strides over the last three seasons. Off-ball movements — backdoor cuts from the corner, slot cuts from the elbow and wing, repositioning himself on the perimeter — were reliable counters to how defenses covered him on the wing. Kispert was also noticeably better at attacking strong closeouts with dribble-drives to the rim.
Kispert made 78.0% on shot attempts at the rim and converted 52.5% of his field goal attempts in the 3-10 foot range, per basketball-reference. He wasn’t as proficient in the midrange (40.0% on shots from 10-16 feet) though he also didn’t attempt many from that range (3.8% of his total field goal attempts). Not surprising considering that long 2-pointers are a relic of the past in today’s NBA, which puts even more emphasis on Kispert’s ability to knock down 3-pointers consistently and counter with strong attacks to the painted area.
With respect to the improvements Kispert made in those areas as a scorer, he isn’t able to have an impact on winning given the Wizards (15-67) don’t have much in the way of versatile talent on their roster. Since failing to capitalize on Bradley Beal’s trade value, Washington’s prolonged rebuild will continue into Kispert’s fourth year in the NBA. The Wizards were awarded the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft in June, but it’s hard to say what will become of that pick since most experts consider this to be a weak draft class.
Washington also has picks No. 26 and No. 51. General manager Will Dawkins, formerly the vice president of basketball operations with the Oklahoma City Thunder, brings a lot of team-building experience with him to the nation’s capital. That inspires long-term optimism for Wizards fans, though it likely means a lot of roster turnover in the near future.
For Kispert, there’s no questioning his value as a 3-point marksman in a league dominated by outside shooting. But for a team that’s rebuilding like the Wizards, it can be hard to measure how his play style has an impact on winning. A more established team that’s a piece or two away from contending would be a better fit for someone of Kispert’s services.
Kispert was rumored to be a target of the Orlando Magic before the trade deadline, and the possibility exists that the Wizards could move him this offseason. Either way, he’ll be a valuable commodity in the league for years to come.