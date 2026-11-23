Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs head to Las Vegas for the Player's Era Festival, coming off an ugly 12 point win over Montana State last week.

The Zags remain the team to beat in the new look Pac-12, although a lot could change this week with nearly every conference team taking on tough opponents over the Thanksgiving break.

Gonzaga and San Diego State are both participating in Player's Era, while Colorado State is in the Maui Invitational, both Utah State and Oregon State are in the Acrisure Invitational, and Boise State (Snake River Invitational) and Fresno State (Second Line Showcase) are participating in MTE's as well.

Below is a look at the updated Pac-12 power rankings, with major movement in the middle and bottom after surprise results last week:

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs [-]

Gonzaga men's basketball's Bryce Douglas (left), Izan Almansa (middle) andChauncey Wiggins (right). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Record: 3-1 (1-0 last week)

Last: 74-62 win over Montana State Bobcats

Next: Kansas State Wildcats (Nov. 24)

Gonzaga did not look good in a 12 point win over Montana State on Tuesday, with issues shooting the three and defending the perimeter showing up once again for Mark Few's team.

A week off has given the Zags a chance to work on those issues heading into Player's Era Festival, where they will take on Kansas State on Tuesday night, followed by either Baylor or Alabama on Thanksgiving.

2. Utah State Aggies [-]

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies guard Mason Falslev (12) and guard Elijah Perryman (1) react in the first half against the Villanova Wildcats during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 5-0 (1-0 last week)

Last: 101-71 win over Weber State Wildcats

Next: SMU Mustangs (Nov. 25)

Utah State played one game last week against regional opponent Weber State, destroying the Wildcats 101-71 and scoring 100+ points for a third straight game.

The Aggies finally face their first real tests of the season this week, squaring off against SMU and USC in Palm Springs as part of the Acrisure Series on Wednesday and Thursday - and then taking on former Mountain West rival New Mexico at The Pit on Sunday.

We'll know a lot more about how legit Utah State is after this week.

3. San Diego States Aztecs [-]

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Elzie Harrington (3) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 5-0 (1-0 last week)

Last: 97-51 win over Texas Southern Tigers

Next: Iowa State Cyclones (Nov. 24)

The Aztecs had an easy week, hosting KenPom No. 329 Texas Southern and coasting to a 97-51 victory.

But things are about to get much tougher for Brian Dutcher and San Diego State, who head to Las Vegas for the Player's Era Festival where they tip things off on Tuesday against Big 12 foe Iowa State, with a Thanksgiving matchup against either (9)Tennessee or Maryland on deck.

4. Texas State Bobcats [+2]

Dec 21, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas State Bobcats forward Chris Nix (25) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Record: 7-0 (2-0 last week)

Last: 95-69 win over McNeese State Cowboys

Next: Alcorn State Braves (Nov. 25)

Texas State is the big surprise in the early part of the season for the Pac-12. Terrence Johnson has this team out to a prolific 7-0 start, which includes road wins at UTRGV and UTSA and a very nice 26 point home win over McNeese on Sunday.

The Bobcats still need to prove it against high level competition, with McNeese the only opponent inside the top 175 at KenPom, but the blowout wins have rocketed Texas State to No. 69 at KenPom ahead of a matchup vs. Alcorn State (KP: 340) followed by a true road game at LA Tech (242) on Friday.

5. Oregon State Beavers [-]

Oregon State head coach Justin Joyner looks on as the Oregon Ducks face the Oregon State Beavers on Nov. 19, 2026, at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 6-0 (2-0 last week)

Last: 82-71 win over Oregon Ducks

Next: Tulsa Golden Hurricane (Nov. 23)

Oregon State stays put despite a very nice win over rival Oregon, ending a nine game losing streak against the Ducks.

Justin Joyner has this Beavers program headed in the right direction with a 6-0 start to the season, and a chance to pick up two nice wins this week against Tulsa and San Francisco in the Acrisure series in Palm Springs.

6. Boise State Broncos [-2]

Mar 20, 2024; Dayton, OH, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Leon Rice leaves the court after being defeated by the Colorado Buffaloes at UD Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-2 (0-1 last week)

Last: 83-69 loss to Sam Houston State Bearkats

Next: Idaho State Bengals (Nov. 24)

Boise State climbed in the rankings even after a tough loss to Nebraska, thanks to a high scoring offense to begin the year under coach Leon Rice.

However that completely fell apart on Friday against a solid Sam Houston State team, who held the Broncos to just 69 points in an ugly home loss. Boise State shot just 6-28 from 3 against the Bearkats, and will need to prove they can be more consistent offensively to challenge the top three in this conference.

They host Idaho State on Tuesday before the Snake River Invitational this weekend, a three game MTE at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls where they will take on Drake, North Texas, and North Dakota State.

7. Colorado State Rams [-]

Colorado State men's basketball players Josh Pascarelli (left), Jojo McIver (middle) and Kyle Jorgensen (right) during a game against Idaho at Moby Arena on Nov. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-1 (1-0 last week)

Last: 71-64 win over North Dakota State Bison

Next: Arizona Wildcats (Nov. 23)

Colorado State rebounded from the home loss to Loyola Chicago to pick up a win over North Dakota State on Wednesday, although it's hard to be inspired by a seven point victory over a team just inside the top 240 at KenPom.

The Rams now have a brutal test in front of them, taking on Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats on Monday to tipoff the Maui Invitational. They will either play VCU or Providence in Game 2 and one of Washington, BYU, Ole Miss, or Clemson in Game 3.

0-3 feels very possible for the Rams in what would be a continuation of a very rough start to coach Ali Farokhmanesh's second season at the helm in Fort Collins.

8. Washington State Cougars [+1]

Washington State Cougars guard Jamari Phillips (33) hits a three pointer during the second half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-4 (1-1 last week)

Last: 78-74 loss at Duke Blue Devils

Next: Sam Houston State Bearkats (Nov. 24)

David Riley's team came oh so close to pulling off the impossible, losing by four points against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor. Duke is struggling mightily to begin the season, and even though WSU took the loss it was enough to give them a small bump in the power rankings.

Hopefully this gives the Cougars a little momentum heading into a pair of home games this week against Sam Houston State (who just knocked off Boise State) and regional rival Idaho.

9. Fresno State Bulldogs [-1]

Dec 6, 2025; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Vance Walberg looks toward forward Wilson Jacques (16) as guard Bastien Rieber (21) looks on during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Arkansas won 82-58. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-2 (1-1 last week)

Last: 80-68 win over Alabama State Hornets

Next: South Alabama Jaguars (Nov. 27)

Fresno State played a very close game on the road against former Mountain West foe San Jose State, but couldn't quite get the victory after surrendering 92 points.

Vance Walberg's team turned around and beat Alabama State at home to move to 4-2 on the road, and have a chance to pick up quality neutral site wins over South Alabama and South Dakota State this weekend in New Orleans in the Second Line Showcase.