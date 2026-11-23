Where Gonzaga stands in updated Pac-12 basketball power rankings ahead of Feast Week
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs head to Las Vegas for the Player's Era Festival, coming off an ugly 12 point win over Montana State last week.
The Zags remain the team to beat in the new look Pac-12, although a lot could change this week with nearly every conference team taking on tough opponents over the Thanksgiving break.
Gonzaga and San Diego State are both participating in Player's Era, while Colorado State is in the Maui Invitational, both Utah State and Oregon State are in the Acrisure Invitational, and Boise State (Snake River Invitational) and Fresno State (Second Line Showcase) are participating in MTE's as well.
Below is a look at the updated Pac-12 power rankings, with major movement in the middle and bottom after surprise results last week:
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs [-]
Record: 3-1 (1-0 last week)
Last: 74-62 win over Montana State Bobcats
Next: Kansas State Wildcats (Nov. 24)
Gonzaga did not look good in a 12 point win over Montana State on Tuesday, with issues shooting the three and defending the perimeter showing up once again for Mark Few's team.
A week off has given the Zags a chance to work on those issues heading into Player's Era Festival, where they will take on Kansas State on Tuesday night, followed by either Baylor or Alabama on Thanksgiving.
2. Utah State Aggies [-]
Record: 5-0 (1-0 last week)
Last: 101-71 win over Weber State Wildcats
Next: SMU Mustangs (Nov. 25)
Utah State played one game last week against regional opponent Weber State, destroying the Wildcats 101-71 and scoring 100+ points for a third straight game.
The Aggies finally face their first real tests of the season this week, squaring off against SMU and USC in Palm Springs as part of the Acrisure Series on Wednesday and Thursday - and then taking on former Mountain West rival New Mexico at The Pit on Sunday.
We'll know a lot more about how legit Utah State is after this week.
3. San Diego States Aztecs [-]
Record: 5-0 (1-0 last week)
Last: 97-51 win over Texas Southern Tigers
Next: Iowa State Cyclones (Nov. 24)
The Aztecs had an easy week, hosting KenPom No. 329 Texas Southern and coasting to a 97-51 victory.
But things are about to get much tougher for Brian Dutcher and San Diego State, who head to Las Vegas for the Player's Era Festival where they tip things off on Tuesday against Big 12 foe Iowa State, with a Thanksgiving matchup against either (9)Tennessee or Maryland on deck.
4. Texas State Bobcats [+2]
Record: 7-0 (2-0 last week)
Last: 95-69 win over McNeese State Cowboys
Next: Alcorn State Braves (Nov. 25)
Texas State is the big surprise in the early part of the season for the Pac-12. Terrence Johnson has this team out to a prolific 7-0 start, which includes road wins at UTRGV and UTSA and a very nice 26 point home win over McNeese on Sunday.
The Bobcats still need to prove it against high level competition, with McNeese the only opponent inside the top 175 at KenPom, but the blowout wins have rocketed Texas State to No. 69 at KenPom ahead of a matchup vs. Alcorn State (KP: 340) followed by a true road game at LA Tech (242) on Friday.
5. Oregon State Beavers [-]
Record: 6-0 (2-0 last week)
Last: 82-71 win over Oregon Ducks
Next: Tulsa Golden Hurricane (Nov. 23)
Oregon State stays put despite a very nice win over rival Oregon, ending a nine game losing streak against the Ducks.
Justin Joyner has this Beavers program headed in the right direction with a 6-0 start to the season, and a chance to pick up two nice wins this week against Tulsa and San Francisco in the Acrisure series in Palm Springs.
6. Boise State Broncos [-2]
Record: 3-2 (0-1 last week)
Last: 83-69 loss to Sam Houston State Bearkats
Next: Idaho State Bengals (Nov. 24)
Boise State climbed in the rankings even after a tough loss to Nebraska, thanks to a high scoring offense to begin the year under coach Leon Rice.
However that completely fell apart on Friday against a solid Sam Houston State team, who held the Broncos to just 69 points in an ugly home loss. Boise State shot just 6-28 from 3 against the Bearkats, and will need to prove they can be more consistent offensively to challenge the top three in this conference.
They host Idaho State on Tuesday before the Snake River Invitational this weekend, a three game MTE at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls where they will take on Drake, North Texas, and North Dakota State.
7. Colorado State Rams [-]
Record: 4-1 (1-0 last week)
Last: 71-64 win over North Dakota State Bison
Next: Arizona Wildcats (Nov. 23)
Colorado State rebounded from the home loss to Loyola Chicago to pick up a win over North Dakota State on Wednesday, although it's hard to be inspired by a seven point victory over a team just inside the top 240 at KenPom.
The Rams now have a brutal test in front of them, taking on Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats on Monday to tipoff the Maui Invitational. They will either play VCU or Providence in Game 2 and one of Washington, BYU, Ole Miss, or Clemson in Game 3.
0-3 feels very possible for the Rams in what would be a continuation of a very rough start to coach Ali Farokhmanesh's second season at the helm in Fort Collins.
8. Washington State Cougars [+1]
Record: 2-4 (1-1 last week)
Last: 78-74 loss at Duke Blue Devils
Next: Sam Houston State Bearkats (Nov. 24)
David Riley's team came oh so close to pulling off the impossible, losing by four points against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor. Duke is struggling mightily to begin the season, and even though WSU took the loss it was enough to give them a small bump in the power rankings.
Hopefully this gives the Cougars a little momentum heading into a pair of home games this week against Sam Houston State (who just knocked off Boise State) and regional rival Idaho.
9. Fresno State Bulldogs [-1]
Record: 4-2 (1-1 last week)
Last: 80-68 win over Alabama State Hornets
Next: South Alabama Jaguars (Nov. 27)
Fresno State played a very close game on the road against former Mountain West foe San Jose State, but couldn't quite get the victory after surrendering 92 points.
Vance Walberg's team turned around and beat Alabama State at home to move to 4-2 on the road, and have a chance to pick up quality neutral site wins over South Alabama and South Dakota State this weekend in New Orleans in the Second Line Showcase.
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB