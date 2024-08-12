Which Gonzaga players could be in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles?
The Gonzaga men’s basketball program was well-represented in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Four former Zags took on the responsibility of representing their home countries on the world’s biggest stage. Kelly Olynyk and Andrew Nembhard helped the Canadian national team reach the knockout stage before bowing out to the host country and eventual silver medalists France, while Rui Hachimura nearly guided Japan to an upset win over the French and averaged 22.0 points in his second Olympics.
Filip Petrusev became the first Gonzaga basketball alum to win a medal in the Olympics since John Stockton took home the gold with the U.S. in 1996, as Serbia defeated reigning FIBA World Cup champion Germany to secure the bronze medal after coming within minutes of a monumental upset over Team USA in the semifinal round.
The Serbs led the star-studded Americans by double digits in the fourth quarter, until some late heroics from LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the rest of “The Avengers” were too much for Nikola Jokic and company to handle down the stretch.
The U.S. flexed its basketball muscle once again after it claimed its fifth consecutive (and 17th overall) gold medal in a 98-87 win over France, and while James (39 years old), Curry (36) and Durant (35) were in the spotlight throughout the tournament, the changing of the guard is inevitable. James and Durant were both non-committal to the idea of playing in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, while Steve Kerr is reportedly “retiring” from the USA head coaching position. Considering this was the oldest Team USA roster since pros have been allowed to compete in the Games since 1992, it makes sense that the team will look vastly different in 2028.
Who else will suit up for the U.S.? Will Mark Few still be an assistant coach? Will other former Zags be joining him?
Here’s a look at how Gonzaga could be represented in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
CHET HOLMGREN, JALEN SUGGS COULD PLAY FOR USA
USA Basketball might need some help in the frontcourt if Anthony Davis and/or Joel Embiid decide not to wear the red, white and blue again. Both have dealt with a myriad of injuries throughout their respective careers and will be on the wrong side of 30 by 2028 (Davis will be 35, Embiid 31). Embiid has already hinted at potentially playing for his home Cameroon, and even if Davis decides to suit up for one more Olympic run, he’ll need some assistance in slowing down Victor Wembanyama, Jokic and the rest of the world’s top-tier big men.
Chet Holmgren, who finished second in NBA Rookie of the Year voting behind Wembanyama, seems like a strong option at the center position moving forward. The 7-footer has experience playing with the U.S. youth program and even squared off against Wembanyama in the 2021 U19 final. There’s perhaps no better option to defend the 7-foot-4 Frenchman than the similarly-sized Holmgren.
Team USA’s backcourt expects to be more crowded in comparison, though a case could be made for Jalen Suggs to earn one of the final roster spots if he continues to ascend with the Orlando Magic. Suggs, who was chosen for the USA Select Team that helped prepare the senior national team for the Paris Games, could fill in the role of Jrue Holiday or Derrick White as a 6-foot-5 combo guard who was NBA All-Defensive Second Team in his third year as a pro. If Suggs is consistent from behind the arc, he’ll be a legit candidate to represent the U.S.
THE REST OF TEAM USA
Holmgren and/or Suggs could join a few of their NBA teammates in Los Angeles if all things go according to plan. Paolo Banchero, who played for the U.S. in the World Cup last summer, will be entering the thick of his prime at 25 and should be considered to take over at the power forward spot, potentially next to Holmgren at center. Jalen Williams could be a fit on the wing after showcasing his 3-point prowess and defensive versatility as a 23-year-old with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.
The projected holdovers from the Paris Games include Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker and potentially Embiid and Davis. That would leave five open spots for some newcomers to join the ranks.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, coming off averaging 28.7 points this past season, and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, who won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award at 23 years old, should be considered in the backcourt. A slew of 2021 draftees outside of Suggs could be in contention for a roster spot: Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes and Trey Murphy III will be entering their primes by the next Olympic cycle.
Who will be sitting in the coaches’ chairs for Team USA is another question entirely. If Kerr does indeed step down from his post by 2028, Grant Hill will have to name his successor by choosing one of the current assistants on the staff (Erik Spoelstra, Tyronn Lue or Few) or go with an outside hire from the NBA or college.
There are a lot of questions for USA Basketball to address over the next few years, though the 2027 FIBA World Cup should reveal plenty about the team heading into the 2028 Games.
OTHER ZAGS WHO COULD BE IN 2028 GAMES
Of the four Gonzaga Olympians who competed this summer, all but Olynyk (33) seem like viable candidates to suit up for their home countries again in four years, pending qualification of course.
Nembhard, who will be 28 the next Olympic cycle, and Canada figure to be competitors on the international stage once again with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way. Brandon Clarke, who didn’t play in the Paris Games after suffering an Achilles injury in 2023, could be a replacement for Olynyk in the frontcourt. Hachimura, nearing 30 by this time, will likely be a key player for Japan if it can keep up with the rest of the world; Petrusev won’t even be 30 in 2028 and Serbia figures to have a well-rounded roster again.
It remains to be seen if Domantas Sabonis and Lithuania make an appearance in Los Angeles. The Sacramento Kings’ All-NBA forward will only be 32 at the time, though Lithuania failed to reach the Paris Games after losing to Puerto Rico in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournament and is far from a lock to make the 2028 Games.