Where Gonzaga's 2027 recruiting targets landed in updated 247Sports rankings

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have been actively pursuing high-level recruits in the 2027 class, with coaches traveling all over the country to hone in on potential future Zags.

The last three months have seen all sorts of sneaker circuit events, USA Basketball's training camp, the NBPA Top 100 camp, Pangos All-American camp, adidas EuroCamp, and many other independent events, which have provided tons of opportunities for rising high school seniors to put their talent on display against their peers and in front of coaches, scouts, and analysts.

The folks over at 247Sports collected hundreds of hours of data and used that to update their 2027 class rankings, which were published on Thursday morning.

🚨 Updated 2027 basketball recruiting rankings 🚨



A new battle for No. 1 and star power at point guard headline the latest Top150 exiting spring 📝✍️



More from @AdamFinkelstein, who is also breaking it down right now on @CBSSportsNet 📺🏀https://t.co/0sUC6m4YCv pic.twitter.com/fWCwITIomU — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 18, 2026

Below is a look at how the rankings for Gonzaga's targets in the 2027 class were altered, starting with the team's lone commit to date:

Combo Guard Dooney Johnson: No. 30

Johnson rose 11 spots from No. 41 to No. 30, the biggest climb of any recruit connected to Gonzaga, and one of five players in the top 30 who moved up 10 or more spots.

That's not much of a surprise, considering Johnson's electric performances both at the Pangos All-American camp in early June and at NBPA Top 100 in South Carolina, where he teamed up with fellow Zag target Gene Roebuck and averaged 11 points and four rebounds while shooting 39% from the perimeter.

Johnson was described as a "modern mid-sized wing who can defend multiple positions" by Tobias Bass of The Athletic, who said the 6'7 guard could become one of Gonzaga's best freshmen perimeter players of the last few years.

The Milwaukee native committed to Gonzaga back in late October, and is now the fifth highest rated combo guard in the class and second ranked player in Wisconsin.

Combo Guard Jalen Davis: No. 16

Bremerton’s Jalen Davis dribbles down the court against Bainbridge on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. | MEEGAN M. REID/KITSAP SUN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite an incredible summer playing high-level basketball all over the planet, Davis actually fell one spot from No. 15 to No. 16 at 247Sports - thanks to a big rise from center Darius Wabbington, who went from No. 23 to No. 13.

But Davis remains one of the purest guard prospects in the entire high school ranks, and it's not hard to see why. The 6'3 Bremerton native played in Greece for the ANGT, Italy for EuroCamp, South Carolina for NBPA Top 100, and then Arizona for Section 7, where he showed up and dropped 30 in the first half against Millennium High School and top five recruit Adan Diggs.

Davis is being pursued by Gonzaga as well as Houston, Washington, Oregon, UCLA, and others. His three level scoring, excellent athleticism and functional strength, and facilitation skills make him an ideal fit in coach Few's system, hence the staff's focus on keeping him in state.

Davis remains the No. 3 ranked combo guard and top ranked player in the state of Washington, and will hope to lead Bremerton to a state title as a senior in 2026-27.

Small Forward Gene Roebuck: No. 63

2027 Gonzaga recruiting target Gene Roebuck attends Gonzaga's game against Texas Southern at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. | Photo by Erik Smith

One of the biggest surprises in 247's updated rankings was the fall of Gene Roebuck, who went from No. 53 to No. 63 despite a very strong performance on the summer circuit.

The 6'5 wing from La Mirada, CA, took an official visit to Gonzaga last November for the team's win over Texas Southern, and recently told 247's Eric Bossi he hopes to take another trip to Spokane before making his final decision. A gifted scorer and shooter, Roebuck played very well at the NBPA Top 100 camp alongside Johnson, and was a star at the Adidas EuroCamp in Italy earlier this month.

The plunge for Roebuck makes him the No. 14 small forward in the class and No. 4 prospect in California, and further separates his ranking from Rivals, which has the 6'5 wing all the way up at No. 23.

Gonzaga also has had contact with 5-star wing DeMarcus Henry at Compass Prep, who rose from No. 12 to No. 5, as well as Wabbington, the Phoenix native from Sunnyslope High School who went from No. 23 to No. 13.