Why Najai Hines is emerging as a strong transfer portal fit for Gonzaga

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs coaching staff are hard at work evaluating talent all over the country via the transfer portal, looking to replace 10 departed players from last year's roster.

The biggest shoes to fill belong to All-American Graham Ike, who scored over 2,500 career points spanning five seasons between Wyoming and Gonzaga.

Ike and Braden Huff formed a dynamic frontcourt duo in Spokane last season, prior to Huff's season-ending knee injury. However, the pair did leave Gonzaga vulnerable defensively, with neither big offering much in the way of rim protection.

It has become quite clear that Gonzaga is looking to remedy that issue on next year's squad, with known targets Massamba Diop (2.1 BPG) and Samet Yigitoglu (1.3 BPG) both standing over seven feet tall with proven backgrounds in rim protection at the power conference level from Arizona State and SMU, respectively.

Another top-tier center available in the transfer portal Gonzaga should have their eye on is Najai Hines, who wrapped up a stellar freshman season at Seton Hall in 2025-26.

Why Hines?

Hines is a 6'10 big man from Plainfield, NJ, who was a 4-star recruit ranked No. 71 in the 2025 class at 247Sports. He stayed local and committed to Seton Hall and coach Shaheen Holloway, and immediately established himself as one of the toughest defensive big men in the entire country.

Feb 21, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates center Najai Hines (25) dunks the ball in front of Georgetown Hoyas forward Caleb Williams (4) and center Julius Halaifonua (11) during the second half at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Although he came off the bench for the Pirates, Hines was arguably the most impactful player on the roster, averaging 6.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and a Big East-leading 2.2 blocks in just 18 minutes per game. He shot 60.2% from the field and 69% from the free throw line, while his 69 blocks and 75 offensive rebounds ranked third and ninth, respectively, in the Big East.

The 6'10, 265-pound Hines is an athletic freak who showed elite timing as a shot blocker and soft touch around the rim - skills that are impressive for any big man but even more so for a true freshman in perhaps the most physical conference in the country.

Gonzaga is looking for a big man to pair alongside Huff, and Hines offers the exact set of skills that this team needs: elite rim protection, strong rebounding on both the offensive and defensive glass, good screen setting and rim running, and overall toughness and physicality.

Mar 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) drives to the basket against Seton Hall Pirates forward Najai Hines (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hines may not have the scoring numbers of Diop or the sheer size of Yigitoglu, but his performance last year for the Pirates has him among the most well-regarded centers available in the transfer portal. In fact, according to EvanMiya's transfer portal rankings, Hines is the third-best center on the market - behind Flory Bidunga (Kansas) and Somto Cyril (Georgia), with Diop ranked fourth and Yigitoglu at No. 10.

Gonzaga is going after the best available big men to slot alongside Huff and backcourt returners Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery, with a clear eye on someone who can offer the team the kind of shot blocker they have not had since Chet Holmgren's departure in 2022.

Hines is certainly a fit in that regard, and his youth, athleticism, and toughness would play extremely well for Gonzaga as they head into the new look Pac-12 in 2026-27.