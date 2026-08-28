Xaivian Lee adds to Gonzaga's impressive Canadian pipeline

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have a well-documented, highly successful track record of recruiting and developing talent internationally.

While the program has enjoyed great success in European countries like France, Germany, and Spain, no foreign country has been as good to the Zags as Canada - which became even more true on Wednesday evening when the team landed Florida transfer and Toronto native Xaivian Lee out of the transfer portal.

Lee was born in Toronto, although he played high school hoops at Perkiomen in Pennsylvania before beginning his college career at Princeton. He spent three years with the Tigers before transferring to Florida last season, where he posted averages of 11.6 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Now, after getting eligible through a TRO granted in the state of California, Lee is projected to take over as Gonzaga's starting point guard - leading a roster with national championship aspirations alongside returners Davis Fogle and Braden Huff, as well as transfers Massamba Diop, Chauncey Wiggins, Isiah Harwell, and - if he regains eligibility - fellow point guard Javon Bennett.

Lee has the potential to be an all-time one-year great in Spokane, but the program's history of Canadian point guards has created some pretty massive shoes to fill for the 6'4 playmaker.

Lee follows a long line of Canadian point guards

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard. | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

Lee joins a long list of talented players from the great north to play for Gonzaga, some of whom were recruited directly out of Canada and quite a few who came to Spokane via the transfer portal - including two of the team's recent starting point guards, Ryan and Andrew Nembhard.

Lee and Andrew have more than just their Canadian roots in common, having both transferred from Florida directly to Gonzaga. Zag fans will certainly hope Lee can deliver some of the magic Andrew brought to Spokane in his two years with the program, which included starting alongside Jalen Suggs during Gonzaga's national championship run in 2021 and leading a team with Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme to a No. 1 overall seed in 2022.

Assuming Lee does start for Gonzaga this season, he'll be the fourth Canadian-born player to run coach Few's offense - joining the Nembhard brothers and 2015 WCC Player of the Year Kevin Pangos. Pangos made 24 appearances in the NBA with Cleveland back in 2021-22, while both Nembhard brothers are active NBA players - Andrew with Indiana and Ryan with Atlanta.

Lee - who played for the Cavaliers in NBA Summer League - would make it four-for-four if he ends up making it to the league after this season, which certainly feels plausible for the 6'4, elite facilitating guard.

That trio of point guards started 258 games for Gonzaga - but even with all their collegiate and NBA success, one could argue Canada has delivered even more talent to Gonzaga's frontcourt over the years.

Canada has delivered stars beyond the backcourt

Mar 9, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Kelly Olynyk (13) dribbles against Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of Gonzaga's most notable Canadians, Kelly Olynyk and Kyle Wiltjer, are currently representing their country at the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. Team Canada beat Argentina on Thursday, 86-66, behind 16 points and five rebounds from Wiltjer and eight points and four rebounds from Olynyk.

Both have long been contributors to Canada's Senior National Team, and both were superstars while at Gonzaga over a decade ago. Olynyk was an All-American in 2012-13 after leading the Zags to their first-ever No. 1 ranking, and he just wrapped up his 13th NBA season in 2025-26.

Wiltjer's NBA career was far shorter, appearing in just 14 games with the Houston Rockets in 2016-17, but the 6'10 sharpshooter has been an incredible pro across Europe and Asia over the last decade and is one of the very few Zags to average 20+ points in a season after dropping 20.4 as a senior in the 2015-16 season.

Although not as associated with Canada, former Zag Brandon Clarke was born in Vancouver, BC, and was, of course, one of the greatest single-season Zags in program history during the 2018-19 season. Clarke sadly passed away a few months ago, after a seven-year NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies.

And while he was born in Louisiana, former Zag center Rob Sacre is a dual citizen of Canada and the USA. He played high school hoops in Vancouver, while also helping to lead Canada to a Bronze Medal at the 2015 FIBA AmeriCup in Mexico City.

Mar 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Robert Sacre (50) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sacre played parts of four NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers after a decorated career in Spokane with the Zags.

Mangisto Arop (2009-2011), Bol Kong (2009-10), and Dustin Triano (2014-2017) are all Canadian Zags as well, highlighting the strong pipeline between Canada and Gonzaga - a pipeline that continues with Lee's impending arrival in Spokane.