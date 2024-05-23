FCS Standout DB Transfers To Charlotte For 2024 Season
Charlotte added a hard-hitting and versatile defender from the transfer portal this week. Former Campbell defensive back Trevon Booker committed to the 49ers in a social media post that read" Home!! Let's get to work."
In 2023, Booker had 41 tackles with four tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery, an interception, two pass breakups, and a blocked kick. He helped the Camels to a 5-6 record. Campbell's roster had him listed at 6'0" and 190 pounds. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Booker began his career in the MAC with the Miami RedHawks in 2019. In three seasons with Miami, he made six tackles. For the 2022 season, Booker transferred to Hocking College, a junior college in Ohio, where he had 21 tackles with one sack, two TFLs, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, an interception, and six pass breakups.
Charlotte enter their second season under the direction of head coach Biff Poggi. The 49ers were 3-9 last season in their first campaign for the former Michigan assistant. Their 2024 schedule opens on August 31 when they host James Madison University.