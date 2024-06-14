UConn Huskies Football: Top Transfer Portal Signings for 2024
2024 should be a critical year for Connecticut football in multiple ways. For one, as far as affiliation for the 2025 season, UConn are the only team, aside from historically independent Notre Dame, to not have a conference affiliation. UMass are playing their final season as an FBS independent (for now) after agreeing to join the MAC in 2025.
Second, the Huskies want, and need, to win more games this season and contend for a bowl. Head coach Jim Mora proved it was possible in 2022, getting the Huskies to 6-7 and a bowl appearance, their first since 2015. They regressed a bit in 2023, falling to 3-9, and lost several major contributors to the NFL and to the transfer portal.
If the Huskies are going to rebound in 2024 and set the tone for the program's future, a host of transfer portal players are going to have to step up. These four are the most likely candidates.
WR Skyler Bell - Wisconsin
Last year for the Badgers, Bell was second on the team with 38 receptions for 296 yards and one touchdown. The Huskies lost last year's leading receiver to the transfer portal, so there's an opportunity for Bell and the other new pass catchers to step up. Because of the strong start to his college career with exceptional performances against Power Conference opponents like Washington State and Northwestern, Bell seems like a good bet there.
LB Aaron Key - Western Kentucky
The goal for Key will be to play a major role in replacing the production of leading tackler Jackson Mitchell, now competing for a roster spot in the NFL. At WKU, Key played four seasons, seeing regular game action in his last two. He totaled 40 tackles with 1.5 sacks and an interception. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.
QB Nick Evers - Wisconsin
A former four-star recruit, Evers could very-well be UConn's starter for at least part of the year. The Huskies have had terrible luck with injuries at the position, as of late. While he has only thrown one collegiate pass, this could be the chance Evers need to live up to the expectations set by his exceptional high school career in Flower Mound, Texas.
DE Jack Barton - Furman
Barton played five seasons for the FCS Furman Paladins, coming alive in his last two seasons. In 2022 and 2023, Barton totaled 55 tackles with 13 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, seven passes defended, and a fumble recovery. Barton seems to be making the jump to FBS at the right time, especially with UConn's need to replace Eric Watts on the defensive line.