TRANSFER PORTAL: Notre Dame DB Antonio Carter II Commits To Jacksonville State
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks added another piece to their 2024 transfer portal haul on Monday. Notre Dame graduate safety Antonio Carter II announced his commitment to Rich Rodriguez and JSU via X. He has one season of eligibility remaining/
Carter spent his first four college seasons at Rhode Island in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. He appeared in 28 games for the Rams. He was a regular starter in his final two seasons there.
At Notre Dame in 2023, Carter appeared in nine games where he had 7.5 tackles and a forced fumble.
Jacksonville State have added several other intriguing power conference transfers this offseason, including Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Jones, who announced his commitment last week. Also included in that crop is former Georgia Bulldogs running back Andrew Paul.
The Gamecocks start the new season on August 29 against Coastal Carolina. 2024 marks their second season in FBS and in Conference USA. They reached their first bowl game last season thanks to an NCAA waiver, where they beat Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl.