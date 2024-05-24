Liberty Football Add O-Line Depth With Veteran FCS Transfer
On Friday, former Monmouth University lineman Jordan Hall announced his commitment to the Liberty Flames for the 2024 season. Hall posted his commitment to X with a caption that included "Ain't putting this fire out!!" and "Flame Nation WASSUP. LETS GET TO IT."
The Brooklyn native measures in at 6'4" and 310 pounds. Now in his sixth college season, he still has two more seasons of eligibility remaining.
At Monmouth, he was the regular starter at left tackle in 2022 before missing most of last season with an ankle injury. Hall made a name for himself blocking for current Carolina Panthers running Jaden Shirden, who had back-to-back seasons at Monmouth with at-least 1400 rushing yards in 2022 and 2023. The Flames also place a heavy emphasis on running the ball, finishing last season with more rushing yards per game than any other FBS school.
In 2023, the Flames played their first season in Conference USA, won the league, appeared in the Fiesta Bowl, and finished with a 13-1 record. Liberty will begin their 2024 season and their CUSA title defense on August 31 when they host FCS Campbell.