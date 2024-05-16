CBS Names Liberty's Jamey Chadwell as Top G5 Head Coach
In 2024, the Liberty Flames achieved new heights for the program and for Conference USA at-large. CBS Sports' staff (which included members of 247Sports) voted on the best coaches in the Group of Five. Flames' head coach Jamey Chadwell was voted the best head coach out of all 66 that fit the category.
RELATED: 2024 Liberty Football Game Against FIU Receives Schedule Change
"With successful stints at Division II North Greenville and FCS Charleston Southern also on his resume, Chadwell has proven himself to be a premier non-power conference coach," the article reads.
Rounding out the top five were Tulane's Jon Sumrall, UTSA's Jeff Traylor, Fresno State's Jeff Tedford, and Air Force's Troy Calhoun.
Chadwell joined the Flames prior to last season after five seasons at Coastal Carolina where he posted a 39-22 record.
Liberty marched through most of their schedule in 2023, racking up a 13-0 record and a Conference USA championship prior to a loss in the Fiesta Bowl to Oregon. The Flames had the top rushing offense in FBS with 293.3 yards.
Chadwell's program will begin their 2024 season on August 31 when they host FCS Campbell. The Flames are once again expected to be the frontrunner for the Conference USA crown with potential to be the G5's representative in the College Football Playoff.