REPORT: Ole Miss Lands DL Chris Hardie From Jacksonville State
On Sunday, Pete Nakos on On3 sports reported that Jacksonville State defensive lineman Chris Hardie was finalizing his decision to transfer to Ole Miss. Hardie's agents, the A&P Sports Agency reposted the report on X.
The Redshirt senior will have one season of eligibility remainig as he enters his sixth college season.
Hardie led Jacksonville State in sacks last season with 8.5, and in tackles-for-loss with 16. He was sixth on the team in total tackles with 61. He was a first-team All-Conference USA selection for 2023.
The Vincent, Alabama native measured in at 6'2" and 270 pounds last season. 247Sports had Hardie listed as a zero-star recruit coming out high school. He chose Jacksonville State over an offer Tennessee State and Harding University.
Jacksonville State enter their second season in Conference USA in 2024. In 2023, they had a 9-4 record and won the New Orleans Bowl over Louisiana, having their waiver approved for postseason eligibility.
In 2024, Ole Miss will enter their fifth season with Lane Kiffin as head coach. They reached 11 wins in 2023, the most in the history of the program. The Rebels' season will begin on August 31 against Furman.