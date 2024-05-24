Coveted HBCU Transfer QB Commits To UTSA
On Thursday morning, Alabama State transfer quarterback Dematrius Davis announced his commitment to the UTSA Roadrunners for the 2024 season.
Davis is a native of the Houston area who originally signed with Auburn out of high school in the class of 2021. He was a four-star prospect (247Sports) at the time. He took a redshirt in 2021, then transferred to Alabama State for two seasons. He entered the portal following the 2023 season.
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: G5 Teams Most Likely To Make The 2024-25 College Football Playoff
In those two seasons at Alabama State, Davis completed 136 passes on 219 attempts for 1617 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 353 yards and scored two touchdowns. Alabama State's roster had him listed at 5'11" and 193 pounds. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.
UTSA lose staring quarterback Frank Harris to graduation this offseason. They also have two promising, but inexperienced quarterbacks on the roster in Owen McCown and Eddie Lee Marburger. McCown was the quarterback for UTSA's win in the 2024 Frisco Bowl.
RELATED: Former Four-Star Running Back Commits To New Mexico State In Lengthy X Post
Heading into the new campaign, the Roadrunners are in their fifth season under the direction of head coach Jeff Traylor. In 2023, The Roadrunners went 9-4 and won their first FBS bowl game when they downed Marshall in the Frisco Bowl. Traylor is 39-14 as UTSA's head coach.
UTSA will open the 2024 season on August 31 at Kennesaw State.