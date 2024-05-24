REPORT: What Every G5 School Gets Paid To Appear In EA Sports College Football 25
July 19 will mark the release of the the first EA Sports College Football video game since 2013. For many FBS schools, it will also mark a significant exposure opportunity for smaller schools, some of which had not reached the FBS level at the release of the previous game.
Each athletic department was paid by EA for their participation, some more than others. On Friday, pop culture outlet CLLCT published details on the sum that each school received from the video game developer. The teams were divided into four tiers reportedly based on each team’s finish in the final AP Poll over each of the last 10 seasons (2014-2023). When a team finished the year in the AP's Top 25, it received one point. Tier 1 teams had between six and ten points, Tier 2 teams had between two and five points, Tier 3 teams had one point, and Tier 4 teams had zero points.
Here's where each program from the Group of Five ended up and the sums they receive based on "minimum guaranteed royalties."
Tier 1: $99,875.16
No G5 teams appeared in Tier 1.
Tier 2: $59,925.09
Boise State, Memphis, Louisiana, Liberty, Utah State, San Diego State, South Florida, Fresno State, Navy
Tier 3: $39,950.06
Marshall, Army, Troy, Coastal Carolina, Western Michigan, Air Force, Appalachian State, Tulane, Ball State, Buffalo, Western Kentucky, San José State
Tier 4: $9,987.52
Tulsa, Central Michigan, Kent State, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, Connecticut, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Colorado State, New Mexico State, Arkansas State, Hawaii, UNLV, UTEP, Rice, Louisiana-Monroe, Sam Houston, Wyoming, Toledo, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Miami, UAB, South Alabama, North Texas, East Carolina, UMass, Northern Illinois, UTSA, Nevada, Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Temple, FIU, New Mexico, Ohio, Jacksonville State, Louisiana Tech, James Madison, Akron, Texas State, Southern Miss, Kennesaw State
EA Sports College Football 25 will also reportedly pay each athlete who opts into the game $600, plus a free copy of the game. The game is scheduled to release on July 19.