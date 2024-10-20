AP POLL: Boise State Down To #17, Army Stay At #23, Navy Up To #24 in Week 9
Heading into Week Nine of the college football season, three teams from the Group of Five conferences are ranked in the AP Poll as they search for a berth in the College Football Playoff. Those three teams were ranked last week as well, but two are in slightly different places.
Heisman contender Ashton Jeanty and the 5-1 Boise State Broncos were on a bye this past week and ranked at #15 in the AP Poll heading into the weekend. However, the lack of action moved them down two spots to #17. They return to the field this week for a highly anticipated rematch of last year's Mountain West championship game against UNLV on Friday night at 10:30 ET.
Jeff Monken's Army team put on another offensive clinic this past weekend with a 45-28 win over East Carolina. They remain at the #23 spot heading into their own bye week and return to play on November 2 when they host Air Force.
Meanwhile, Blake Horvath and the Navy Midshipmen move up from #25 to #24 after a a 51-17 win over Charlotte. Horvath threw three touchdowns and Dashaun Peele returned two interceptions for touchdowns. The ranked Midshipmen play #12 Notre Dame at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this Saturday at noon on ABC.
Other G5 teams to receive votes this week were UNLV (5 votes), and Liberty (one vote).
