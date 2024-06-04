BREAKING: Boise State Football Schedule Game At Notre Dame In 2025
While the Boise State Broncos usually make the effort to put together an entertaining non-conference schedule, their 2025 slate is shaping up to be something special.
Boise State announced Tuesday afternoon that their final non-conference opponent of the 2025 season will be the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The two sides will meet at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend on October 4, 2025.
The meeting will be the first ever between Boise State and Notre Dame. It will also be Boise State's first-ever game in the state of Indiana.
In 2025, the Boise State non-conference schedule looks like this:
August 30 @ South Florida
September 6 vs. Eastern Washington
September 27 vs. Appalachian State
October 4 @ Notre Dame
More details for those games, including kickoff time and broadcast details, should be expected until spring of 2025.
The news comes on the heels of Boise State's announcement of a home-and-home series with Appalachian State in 2025 and 2027. Boise's trip to North Carolina will come in 2027.
Boise State will open the 2024 season on August 31 at Georgia Southern.