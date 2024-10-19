Fresno State Football: Bulldogs Survive Friday Night Duel At Nevada 24-21
Friday night's college football slate was capped off by a Mountain West clash between Tim Skipper's Fresno State Bulldogs and Jeff Choate's Nevada Wolf Pack. The Bulldogs made fewer mistakes in the second half and secured a three-point victory at Reno, 24-21.
All of Fresno State's points came from the running game, with the exception of a 44-yard field goal by Dylan Lynch. Senior running back Elijah Gilliam had 20 carries for 66 yards and two scores, leading all rushers in the game. Gilliam also had a 73-yard catch-and-run that set up a rushing touchdown by Joshua Wood on a trick play in the third quarter. That would end up being the go-ahead score for Fresno and the only points of the second half for either team.
After allowing 240 yards by the Nevada offense in the first half, the Fresno defense held their opponents to just 55 yards in the second half. Fresno State also foiled two different punt attempts by Nevada, helping them keep the Wolf Pack far away from the end zone in the final two quarters.
Fresno State will move to 4-3 on the season and 2-1 in Mountain West play. They return home October 26 to host San Jose State.
