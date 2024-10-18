Boise State Football: Ashton Jeanty Named Midseason All-American by Sporting News
Currently on pace for one of the best individual seasons for a running back in FBS history, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty was named toSporting News' Midseason All-America list on Friday.
Jenaty was one of nine players from the Group of Five conferences to make the list.
The only word to describe Jeanty's performance this season is "dominant." The Dallas-area product is averaging 208 rushing yards per game this season, with 1248 total rushing yards. If he keeps that pace through eight more games (12 total regular season games, Mountain West championship game, and a bowl game) he will shatter Barry Sanders' record of 2,628 rushing yards in a season.
Jeanty also leads the nation in a plethora of other categories, including total rushing yards, yards per game, yards per carry, total touchdowns, total points scored, missed tackles forced, and more.
Additionally, Jeanty has rushed for at least 100 yards in all six of Boise State's games to start the season, tying a Boise State record.
Boise State (5-1 overall) are on a bye this week and return to action on Friday, October 25 at UNLV.
