COACHES POLL: Army and Navy Move Up, Boise State Stays Put At #19
Sunday's latest version of the USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 listed three teams from the Group of Five conferences heading into Week Nine of the season.
The Boise State Broncos and Heisman-contending running back Ashton Jeanty were idle this past weekend, and stay put at #19 in the top 25 this week. Spencer Danielson's team are back at it this week for a highly anticipated game at UNLV on Friday night at 10:30 ET, broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Jeff Monken's Army Black Knights are up one spot to #24 this week, following a 45-28 win over East Carolina. They head into their own bye week and return to play on November 2 when they host Air Force.
Meanwhile, Blake Horvath, Brian Newberry, and the Navy Midshipmen enter the Coaches Poll top 25 at #24 this week after a 51-17 win over Charlotte. This marks the first time this season that the Coaches Poll's top 25 has included Navy. The ranked Midshipmen play #11 Notre Dame at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this Saturday at noon on ABC.
Other G5 teams to receive points in the coaches poll this week: UNLV (28 points) Memphis (six points) Liberty (six points) Tulane (three points).
