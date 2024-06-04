Boise State Football: Bet365 Sets Broncos As Two-Score Favorite In Season Opener At Georgia Southern
After rallying for a Mountain West Conference championship in 2023, the Boise State Broncos enter the 2024 College Football Season with high expectations. Some college football pundits, including the staff at G5 Football Daily, even expect them to be among the frontrunners for the G5's spot in the College Football Playoff.
Before they can make that leap, however, they'll have to play their season opener in Sun Belt territory, which could be intriguing for college football betting enthusiasts.
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: G5 Teams Most Likely To Make The 2024-25 College Football Playoff
The online sportsbook Bet365 has the Broncos listed as a 10.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern in their August 31 season-opening matchup. Bettors can get -110 odds on that outcome, as of late May. The same odds are attached to Georgia Southern +10.5. Taking the Boise State money line also has -450 odds on Bet365. The Georgia Southern money line is +350.
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Who Are The Best Tight Ends in G5 Football in 2024?
Boise State won five of their 12 games last season by a margin of 10.5 points or more, but did pick up their first such win against an FBS opponent until late October. The Broncos will have to buck that trend in 2024 to maximize their own potential.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.