Missouri Football Lands South Alabama Linebacker From Transfer Portal
The Missouri Tigers grabbed a commitment from former South Alabama linebacker Khalil Jacobs on Wednesday. Jacobs announced his decision on his Instagram page after two years in Mobile with the Jaguars.
Jacobs was originally a three-star high school prospect coming Niceville, Florida in the class of 2022. South Alabama's roster had Jacobs listed at 6'2" and 218 pounds. 247Sports also had Jacobs listed as a three-star prospect in the transfer portal. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
In 2023 with South Alabama, Jacobs had 56 tackles with 8.5 for a loss, three forced fumbles, and an interception. His tackle total was fifth on the team and his TFL total was third on the team. The Jaguars finished the season with a 7-6 record, including their first bowl win since 2014. head coach Kane Wommack resigned following the season to become the defensive coordinator at the University of Alabama under new Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Jacobs reportedly chose Missouri after also taking official visits to Alabama, Auburn, and Ole Miss.
Missouri will begin the 2024 season on Thursday, August 29 when they host FCS foe Murray State. The Tigers went 11-2 in 2023, their best finish since 2014.