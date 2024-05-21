G5 Football Daily

UNLV Lands Oregon Defensive Back In Transfer Portal

Joe Londergan

Oct 22, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A UNLV helmet sits on the field during the game between the
Oct 22, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A UNLV helmet sits on the field during the game between the / Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

A homegrown Las Vegas player will return to Sin City for the upcoming college football season.

UNLV received a transfer commitment from Oregon Ducks freshman defensive back Kodi Decambra over the weekend. The Honolulu native played his high school football at Las Vegas' Bishop Gorman, where he was a three-star prospect.

RELATED: EA Sports College Football 25 Trailer Includes Several Nods To G5's Best

Decambra joins a passing defense at UNLV that allowed more passing yardage (3552) than any other Mountain West team in 2024. He appeared in one game at Oregon last season, a win over Portland State.

The Rebels' football program enjoyed a renaissance under Barry Odom in 2023, reaching the Mountain West Conference title game and their third bowl game since the year 2000. Odom and company also reached the program's highest win total since 1984.

UNLV will open the 2024 season on August 31 at Houston.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.