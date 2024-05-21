UNLV Lands Oregon Defensive Back In Transfer Portal
A homegrown Las Vegas player will return to Sin City for the upcoming college football season.
UNLV received a transfer commitment from Oregon Ducks freshman defensive back Kodi Decambra over the weekend. The Honolulu native played his high school football at Las Vegas' Bishop Gorman, where he was a three-star prospect.
Decambra joins a passing defense at UNLV that allowed more passing yardage (3552) than any other Mountain West team in 2024. He appeared in one game at Oregon last season, a win over Portland State.
The Rebels' football program enjoyed a renaissance under Barry Odom in 2023, reaching the Mountain West Conference title game and their third bowl game since the year 2000. Odom and company also reached the program's highest win total since 1984.
UNLV will open the 2024 season on August 31 at Houston.