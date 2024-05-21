TRANSFER PORTAL: New Mexico State Running Back Joins ACC Newcomer
After two seasons with the New Mexico State Aggies, running back Star Thomas is off to the ACC joining the Cal Golden Bears.
In his two seasons with the Aggies, Thomas ran for 1,171 yards and four touchdowns. Thomas was selected to the all-conference second team in the Aggies' first year in Conference USA. In 2023, Thomas ran for 653 yards, 14 touchdowns, and averaged 5.8 yards per carry.
Before his time with the Aggies, Thomas spent two seasons with Coffeyville CC where he ran for 970 yards, 11 touchdowns and averaged 6.1 yards per carry in his two seasons there.
Standing at 6’0,” 225 pounds, Thomas will provide another running back in a Cal offense that ranked fourth in rushing yards amongst the Pac-12. He also joins a running back room that includes Cal’s 2023 leading rusher, Jayden Otto.
Last season, the Golden Bears had a 6-7 overall record and went 4-5 in the conference. They are going into their first season in the ACC after the Pac-12 lost ten members at the end of last season. Notable conference games on their schedule for the upcoming season include Florida State, the University of Miami and Stanford.
For the Aggies, this marks another starter heading off to a new team. The most notable names to part with the program have been Diego Pavia, Eli Stowers, Jonathan Brady and now Thomas. Head coach Jerry Kill stepped down as head coach to begin the offseason for the Aggies and promptly joined Vanderbilt in an advisory role.