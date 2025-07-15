HBCU Baseball Stars Drafted In 2025 MLB Draft
The 2025 MLB Draft marked a significant milestone for HBCU baseball, as five exceptional players from Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) programs were selected last night.
It serves as a testament to their unwavering dedication and the realization of their dreams of becoming professional athletes.
Kyle Walker (Grambling State), Broedy Poppell (Florida A&M University), Juan Cruz (Alabama State), Kameron Douglas (Alabama State), and Cardell Thibodeaux Jr (Southern) underscore the depth of talent present at HBCUs, as was evident in the 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic.
That event provided clubs with an opportunity to expose and evaluate HBCU student-athletes before the draft. Kudos to Ken Griffey Jr.!
These young men exemplify the rising talent from HBCU baseball programs, which have a rich history of producing top-tier athletes and fostering a strong sense of community and pride.
HBCU MLB 2025 Draftees
Kyle Walker — Grambling State University/Arizona State University
- Drafted By: Houston Astros
- Round: 8th
- Pick: 246
- Position: Infielder
Broedy Poppell — Florida A&M University
- Drafted By: San Francisco Giants
- Round: 13th
- Pick: 386
- Position: Catcher
- Poppell’s stellar season with the Rattlers of Florida A&M was rewarded with a Day 2 selection, highlighting the Giants’ belief in his continued development at the professional level.
Cardell Thibodeaux Jr. — Southern University
- Drafted By: San Diego Padres
- Round: 16th
- Pick: 490
- Position: Outfielder
- Thibodeaux impressed with his speed and defensive prowess, earning him a coveted spot in the Padres’ organization as their newest outfield prospect.
Juan Cruz — Alabama State University
- Drafted By: Washington Nationals
- Round: 20th
- Pick: 591
- Position: First Baseman
- A key contributor for the Hornets, Cruz was known for his power at the plate and leadership at first base, rounding out his college career with a selection to the big leagues.
Kameron Douglas — Alabama State University
- Drafted By: Detroit Tigers
- Round: 20th
- Pick: 609
- Position: Outfielder
- Douglas starred for the Alabama State Hornets and caught the attention of MLB scouts with his athleticism and performance on the field. Also, a solid performance at the 2025 Swingman Classic with the game's first homerun to centerfield helped his candidacy.
As MLB organizations continue to scout and invest in HBCU athletics, the future appears promising for the next generation of student-athletes eager to leave their mark on the professional baseball diamond.