Jackson State Rolls Past Grambling State In SWAC Men's Basketball Matchup
On Saturday, the Jackson State Tigers secured a 65-50 road victory over the Grambling State Tigers in an important Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) matchup at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Daeshun Ruffin led four Jackson State Tigers in double figures with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Romelle Mansel contributed 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Shannon Grant also added 10 points along with five rebounds. Keiveon Hunt rounded out the scoring with another 10 points.
The first half saw both teams swapping the lead until a jumper by Mansel with 2:37 left in the opening period gave Jackson State a 30-28 advantage they would maintain for the rest of the game.
Grambling State managed to cut the deficit to four points midway through the second half (49-45), but a layup by Jayme Mitchell Jr., followed by a corner three-pointer from Juan Reyna III, extended Jackson State's lead to 53-45 with 7:29 remaining in the game.
Kintavious Dozier led Grambling State with 14 points.
Inside the Numbers For Jackson State
Jackson State shot 50.0 (14-of-28) percent from the floor and 37.5 (3-of-8) percent from beyond the arc in the opening half. They also shot 85.7 (6-of-7) percent from the free throw line and won the rebounding battle 16-15.
They also outscored Grambling State 18-6 in the paint and forced seven turnovers.Meanwhile, Grambling State finished the first half shooting 44.4 (12-of-27) percent from the floor and 42.9 (6-of-14) percent from beyond the arc. They also shot 60.0 (3-of-5) percent from the free throw line.
The Tigers shot 40.0 (12-of-30) percent from the floor in the second half and 57.1 (4-of-7) percent from the free throw line. Meanwhile, Grambling State shot just 18.8 (6-of-32) percent from the floor and 7.7 (1-of-13) percent from beyond the arc. They also shot 66.7 (4-of-6) percent from the free throw line.
Jackson State finished the game shooting 44.8 (26-of-48) percent from the floor for the game and 25.9 (7-of-27) percent from beyond the arc. They also shot 71.4 (10-of-14) percent from the free throw line and won the rebounding battle 40-38.
They also forced 13 turnovers. Meanwhile, Grambling State finished the game shooting 30.5 (18-of-59) percent from the floor and 25.9 (7-of-27) percent from beyond the arc. They also shot 63.6 (7-of-11) percent from the free throw line.
Inside the Numbers For Grambling State
- Grambling State shot 30.5 percent from the field (18-of-59) and 25.9 percent (7-of-27) from three-point range. GSU was 7-of-11 at the free throw line (63.6 percent).
- GSU grabbed 38 rebounds.
- Grambling State committed 13 turnovers.
- GSU scored 13 bench points, 12 points off turnovers, 11 second chance points, 10 points in the paint and seven fastbreak points.
- Jackson State shot 44.8 percent from the floor (26-of-58) and 27.3 percent from behind the arc (3-of-11). JSU was 10-of-14 at the charity stripe (71.4 percent)
- Jackson State pulled down 40 rebounds.
- JSU committed eight turnovers.
- Jackson State scored 36 points in the paint, 11 points off turnovers, 10 second chance points, nine bench points and four fastbreak points.
Jackson State Game Notes
- Jackson State started the same lineup for just the ninth time this season, with the lineup consisting of a pair of point guards in Ruffin and .
- Today's meeting is the only meeting between the two schools separated by just over two hours.
Up Next
Jackson State returns to action in Baton Rouge (La.) against Southern on Monday, Feb. 3.
Grambling State returns to action Monday when the Tigers welcome Alcorn State to the Hobdy Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
*News courtesy of Jackson State Athletics and Grambling State Athletics..
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @KTMOZE and @HBCULEGENDS to never miss another HBCU sports breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
ICYMI: Texas Southern Stars McClain And Hayes Share Insights On Tigers' Victory Over Prairie View A&M
More than 7,500 HBCU basketball fans filled H&PE Arena to witness an exciting rivalry showdown as Texas Southern triumphed over Prairie View A&M by a score of 79-63.
After the victory, Texas Southern's Coach Johnny Jones and players Kavion McClain and Zaire Hayes reflected on the Tigers' matchup with the Panthers.
"I certainly credit our guys for a tough second half that they played, shooting 53% from the field, holding them [Prairie View] to 35% shooting for in the second half, which was a difference in the basketball game," Jones noted in his game recap.
We've watched and noticed three elements have defined this Texas Southern men's basketball team, which is on a seven-game winning streak:
- Teamwork
- Resilience
- Grit
"I think they're a team that's got a lot of grit," Coach Johnny Jones said of his Tigers squad.