Morehouse College Names Dixon New Head Basketball Coach
ATLANTA - Morehouse College has announced the hiring of Larry Dixon as the 14th head men's basketball coach in program history, a milestone move that marks a significant new chapter for the Maroon Tigers. Dixon, a veteran coach with ties to North Carolina State University, brings over two decades of experience at the collegiate level and becomes the first head coach outside the Arthur McAfee coaching tree to lead the program since 1965.
"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Dixon to the Morehouse family," said Harold Ellis, Director of Athletics at Morehouse College. "Larry is a championship coach, having coached on all collegiate levels, and he brings a wealth of experience, a proven commitment to student-athlete development, and a fresh perspective that aligns with our mission to achieve excellence both on and off the court."
Dixon's coaching pedigree includes stints as an assistant and associate head coach at multiple Division I programs, most recently serving on the coaching staff at North Carolina State. Other stops include the University of South Florida, Georgia Southern, Winthrop University, East Carolina University, South Carolina State, and St. Andrews College.
Known for his defensive acumen, strong recruiting ties throughout the Southeast, and a reputation for developing talent, Dixon has helped guide multiple programs to postseason success during his career. During his stops, Dixon has helped guide teams to three NCAA tournament berths (Final Four 2023-24, 2009-10, 2007-08), two CBI tournament berths (Championship 2018-19, 2016-17) three conference tournament championships (ACC 2023-24, Big South 2009-10, 2007-08), and two regular season championships (Big South 2007-08, MEAC 2003-04).
His appointment marks a pivotal moment for the storied Morehouse basketball program. Since 1965, every Maroon Tigers head coach has either been Arthur McAfee, the legendary architect of the program, or a direct product of his coaching tree. Dixon's hiring is the first major departure from that lineage in 60 years, signaling a new era while honoring the foundational legacy built over the past century. Dixon becomes only the fifth person to coach Morehouse since the conclusion of World War II. Frank Forbes (third tenure) coached the Maroon Tigers from 1945-1964. Authur McAfee led Morehouse from 1965-2000. Grady Brewer was head coach from 2001-2021. Douglas Whitler took the helms from 2021-2025.
"I'm honored, humbled, and excited to join Morehouse College and lead one of the most historic and respected programs in HBCU basketball," said Dixon. "This is a program with deep tradition and great potential. I'm excited to build on that legacy, connect with our alumni, and get to work with a group of young men who are striving for excellence. I am thankful to AD Ellis and President (Dr. David) Thomas for giving me this opportunity."
Dixon will officially be introduced at a press conference on Monday, May 19 at 10AM at Forbes Arena.
Morehouse basketball began intercollegiate competition in 1910 and has long been a pillar of academic and athletic excellence. The hiring of Dixon reflects the College's strategic vision to compete at the highest level of NCAA Division II and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), while continuing to develop leaders grounded in Morehouse's mission.
HBCU Legends has confirmed that the basketball program at Morehouse College will see a change in leadership following the departure of head coach Doug Whittler and assistant coach Terry Polk. The news was first reported by Keisha J. Kelley of the 'Black College Experience' and 'Black Sports Insiders.'
Morehouse President Dr. David Thomas noted in a brief prepared statement:
"We sincerely thank Coach Whittler and Coach Polk for their years of dedication, leadership, and service to Morehouse Athletics. Their commitment to developing our student-athletes on and off the court has impacted the program and the young men they've mentored....This moment of change brings an exciting opportunity to usher in new leadership...A national search for our next head basketball coach will begin immediately...With appreciation and anticipation, Dr. David Thomas."
Whittler leaves after over 20 years at Morehouse from his days of being a player, assistant coach, and head coach.
This past weekend, Whittler served as the co-head coach of Team Attles at the 2025 Men's HBCU All-Star Game in San Antonio, Texas.
HBCU Legends will have a more detailed report on Coach Whittler.
The 2025 NBA HBCU Classic featured the Tuskegee Golden Tigers, who defeated the Morehouse Maroon Tigers, 68-55, at the Oakland Arena. 19,596 spectators witnessed one of the HBCU basketball's oldest rivalries that's been around since 1913.
Tuskegee's Kusamae Draper had a double-double, scoring a game-high 22 points and 15 rebounds in a dominating victory.
The Golden Tigers had two players join Draper in double figures. Kevin Sesberry scored 19 points, grabbed four rebounds, and made two steals. Guard D'Anthony Pennington scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and recorded three steals, hitting a crucial three-pointer in the final minutes to seal the game for Tuskegee.
The NBA All-Star Weekend was filled with HBCU vibes in the arena as celebrities like Spike Lee, Jennifer Hudson, Common, and MC Hammer watched the Golden Tigers fend off a late rally by the Maroon Tigers.
Tuskegee led 30-22 at intermission by holding the lead for over 14 of the 20 minutes in the first half.
One of the key points for Tuskegee's victory was the Maroon Tigers' struggles from the free throw line. Morehouse made a paltry 8 of 21 attempts in the game for 38.1% compared to the Golden Tigers' 68.4%.
Tuskegee was efficient while shooting 40.7% from the floor and 43.8% beyond the arc. Their opponent from the AUC shot 38.9% from the field and just 21.7% from three-point range.
Morehouse College reserves kept them in the contest, scoring 22 bench points compared to 4 by Tuskegee. The Golden Tigers outrebounded Morehouse 41-36 and bested them with 14 to the Maroon Tigers' 16 turnovers.
Sincere Key scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Maroon Tigers. Amahn Decket nearly achieved a double-double, contributing 10 points and nine rebounds in the loss.
The Golden Tigers finished with a record of 11-12 overall and 9-8 in the SIAC, while the Maroon Tigers ended with a record of 13-12 and 10-7 in the SIAC.
Tuskegee remains on the road traveling to Wilberforce, Ohio, to meet Central State at 7 PM on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Morehouse returns home to host Edward Wates at Forbes Arena for a 7 PM tip-off on Tuesday, Feb. 8.