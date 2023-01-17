Skip to main content

Tomekia Reed, Jackson State Lady Tigers Dominated Texas Southern Lady Tigers

Jackson State Lady Tigers rebounded from Prairie View loss to dominate the Texas Southern Lady Tigers in SWAC action on MLK Day in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Center Daphne White recorded a double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and a block as the Jackson State Lady Tigers dominated the Texas Southern Lady Tigers 87-58 as 1,284 fans watched from H& PE Arena in Houston, Texas.

JSU-vs-TSU
IMG_9917

Tomekia Reed and her intimidating scowl were on full display during the HBCU GO broadcast with legendary Charlie Neal calling the play-by-play, as the Lady Tigers rebounded from Saturday's disappointing loss to the Prairie View Lady Panthers.

Over the past three seasons, Jackson State has been a dominant force in SWAC Women's Basketball, their 37-game SWAC win streak may have been snapped, but they are far from broken in the conference.

Jackson had four players scoring double figures, with Daphane White (13), Angel Jackson (13), Keshuna Luckett (11), and Covington (11). The JSU bench had a solid supporting act by outscoring TSU's bench 42 to 5. 

Daphne White
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Andriana Avent led Texas Southern with 21 points, four rebounds, and two steals, and Taniya Lawson added 13 points, six rebounds, and a steal.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Coach Skeete's team trailed 24-18 to Jackson State. The visiting Lady Tigers overpowered the home team with a tough defense, allowing only TSU to score 7 points in the 2nd quarter. The visiting Lady Tigers would enter intermission with a 46-25 commanding lead.  

Jackson State vs. Texas Southern

Jackson State vs. Texas Southern women's basketball game at H&amp;PE Arena in Houston, TX. Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends
IMG_9997
15
Gallery
15 Images

Texas Southern doubled its 2nd-quarter offensive output in the 3rd quarter with 15 points, as the Jackson State insurmountable lead grew 73-40. At one point in the third, Texas Southern was down by 41 points, and frustration mounted for the players.

The fourth quarter was more of the same for Jackson State as they continued to control the paint, rebounding, steals, blocks, and field goal percentage to cruise to an 87-58 victory over the Texas Southern Lady Tigers.

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles

Coach Ed Reed
Football

Ed Reed Apologizes

By Kyle T. Mosley
Blow the Whistle - Ed Reed Bashes Bethune-Cookman
Podcasts

HBCU 'Blow the Whistle' Podcast: Ed Reed Bashes Bethune-Cookman

By Kyle T. Mosley
Nyam Thornton
Basketball

Prairie View 'Outworked' Jackson State, Ending Tigers' 37-Game SWAC Win Streak

By Kyle T. Mosley
Ed Reed
Football

Ed Reed: 'Prime Was Not Wrong' and HBCU Administrators Have 'Broken Mentalities'

By Kyle T. Mosley
Talladega College Announcement HBCU Gymnastics Program
Gymnastics

Talladega College, 'Brown Girls Do Gymnastics' Partner for 2nd HBCU Women’s Gymnastics Program

By HBCU Legends
USATSI_8277589_168388561_lowres
Basketball

Bethune-Cookman:  Athletic Director, Head Coach Reggie Theus Nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame

By Kyle T. Mosley
Morehouse Helmet
Football

Morehouse to Battle VA Union at 2023 Black College Football HOF Classic

By Kyle T. Mosley
crop (1)
Football

Texas Southern Breaks Ground on New Strength and Conditioning Facility

By Kyle T. Mosley