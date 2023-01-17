Tomekia Reed, Jackson State Lady Tigers Dominated Texas Southern Lady Tigers

HOUSTON - Center Daphne White recorded a double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and a block as the Jackson State Lady Tigers dominated the Texas Southern Lady Tigers 87-58 as 1,284 fans watched from H& PE Arena in Houston, Texas.

Tomekia Reed and her intimidating scowl were on full display during the HBCU GO broadcast with legendary Charlie Neal calling the play-by-play, as the Lady Tigers rebounded from Saturday's disappointing loss to the Prairie View Lady Panthers.

Over the past three seasons, Jackson State has been a dominant force in SWAC Women's Basketball, their 37-game SWAC win streak may have been snapped, but they are far from broken in the conference.

Jackson had four players scoring double figures, with Daphane White (13), Angel Jackson (13), Keshuna Luckett (11), and Covington (11). The JSU bench had a solid supporting act by outscoring TSU's bench 42 to 5.

Jackson State center Daphne White (21) speaks to Ja'Leah Hickmon (23) at the Jackson State vs. Texas Southern women's basketball game at H&PE Arena in Houston, TX. Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Andriana Avent led Texas Southern with 21 points, four rebounds, and two steals, and Taniya Lawson added 13 points, six rebounds, and a steal.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Coach Skeete's team trailed 24-18 to Jackson State. The visiting Lady Tigers overpowered the home team with a tough defense, allowing only TSU to score 7 points in the 2nd quarter. The visiting Lady Tigers would enter intermission with a 46-25 commanding lead.

Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Jackson State vs. Texas Southern women's basketball game at H&PE Arena in Houston, TX. Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends 15 Gallery 15 Images

Texas Southern doubled its 2nd-quarter offensive output in the 3rd quarter with 15 points, as the Jackson State insurmountable lead grew 73-40. At one point in the third, Texas Southern was down by 41 points, and frustration mounted for the players.

The fourth quarter was more of the same for Jackson State as they continued to control the paint, rebounding, steals, blocks, and field goal percentage to cruise to an 87-58 victory over the Texas Southern Lady Tigers.

