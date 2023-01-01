Skip to main content

Tusculum Defeats Virginia State, in Championship Game vs. West Virginia State

Tusculum defeated Virginia State and earns a berth to the YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament Championship game.

ST. THOMAS. USVI - Tusculum pressed Virginia State with a ferocious zone and defeated the Trojans 67-59 to reach the championship game against West Virginia State at the YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament.

Tusculum Defeats Virginia State

The Pioneers Jacob Legiste led with 14 points, Justin Mitchell recorded 13 points, and Jalen Crowder had 12 points in the victory.  

Francis "BJ" Fitzgerald scored 15 points, and Terrance Hunter-Whitfield poured in 11 points for the Trojans. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tusculum raced out to a 17-6 with 12:53 in the first half. Virginia State moved within five points at 27-22 with 2:28 left before the Pioneers closed out going into halftime at 32-22.

Virginia State vs. Tusculum

8R6A1048
8
Gallery
8 Images

James West sliced through the Trojan defenders for two-straight layups to lead 46-34. Virginia State made a last-ditch rally for a 64-57 score at 1:33 left in the game.  

The Pioneers finished the game by a 67-59 final to earn a trip to the championship round on Monday, Jan. 2.

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles

Virginia State
Basketball

Virginia State Cruises By Edward Waters at YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament

By Kyle T. Mosley
2nd YES USVI Classic HBCU Basketball Tournament
Basketball

2nd YES USVI Classic HBCU Basketball Tournament Merges Sports, Culture, Tourism

By Kyle T. Mosley
Willie Simmons
Football

SWAC: 2023 Way Too Early Predictions

By Kambui Bomani
Coach Ed Reed
Football

Ed Reed Agrees to Become Head Football Coach at Bethune-Cookman

By Kyle T. Mosley
Biddle Football Team
Football

Black College Football Celebrates 130 Years

By HBCU Legends
Hatter 3
Football

QB P.J. Hatter Shares Why He Committed To T.C. Taylor, Jackson State

By Kyle T. Mosley
Clarence McKinney 7
Football

TSU Coach McKinney: 'Steel Sharpens Steel' As New Recruits 'Ready to Compete'

By Kyle T. Mosley
THE PRIME BLUEPRINT
Football

The Prime Blueprint: Will HBCUs Follow Or Challenge Deion Sanders' Model?

By Kyle T. Mosley