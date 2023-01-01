Tusculum Defeats Virginia State, in Championship Game vs. West Virginia State

ST. THOMAS. USVI - Tusculum pressed Virginia State with a ferocious zone and defeated the Trojans 67-59 to reach the championship game against West Virginia State at the YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament.

Jan. 1, 2022; Tusculum senior guard James West IV handles the basketball against Virginia State at the 2nd YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament in St. Thomas, USVI. Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

The Pioneers Jacob Legiste led with 14 points, Justin Mitchell recorded 13 points, and Jalen Crowder had 12 points in the victory.

Francis "BJ" Fitzgerald scored 15 points, and Terrance Hunter-Whitfield poured in 11 points for the Trojans.

Tusculum raced out to a 17-6 with 12:53 in the first half. Virginia State moved within five points at 27-22 with 2:28 left before the Pioneers closed out going into halftime at 32-22.

James West sliced through the Trojan defenders for two-straight layups to lead 46-34. Virginia State made a last-ditch rally for a 64-57 score at 1:33 left in the game.

The Pioneers finished the game by a 67-59 final to earn a trip to the championship round on Monday, Jan. 2.

