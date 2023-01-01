Virginia State Cruises By Edward Waters
ST. THOMAS, USVI - Terrance Hunter-Whitfield scored a game-high 26 points, and Dajour Rucker poured in 16 points as the Virginia State Trojans soundly defeated the Edward Waters Tigers 93-70 at the 2nd YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament game on Saturday afternoon.
A short-handed Edward Waters opened the scoring after the tip-off with a Cahlib Edwards three-point shot. However, Virginia State took control of the contest with 58 points in the paint and 24 points from its bench.
The Trojans coasted to a 43-31 halftime lead, leading by 29 points in the second half to win the tournament's opening round.
Coach White told HBCU Legends that Edward Waters was down five players, mostly their big men, due to the Southwest Airlines travel fiasco during the Christmas holiday weekend.
The Trojans had 16 second-chance points compared to 5 by the Tigers. VSU's length and power inside were too much for Edward Waters to handle, with 24 paint points in the first half and 34 bucketed in the second half.
Tavares Oliver led Edward Waters with 18 points, Ca'Darrius Crumb added 14 points, and Byron Abrams recorded 12 points in the losing effort. The Tigers will play Clinton College in the consolation bracket on Sunday afternoon.
