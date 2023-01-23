5 HBCU Players on NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Rosters

Five HBCU football players will be on the 11th annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl rosters for the all-star game on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Tennessee State head coach Eddie George will coach the National Team, and his former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher will return to lead the American Team.

CB Isaiah Bolden (Jackson State) and RB Emanuel Wilson (Fort Valley State) will play for George on the National squad.

TD Kemari Averett (Bethune-Cookman), CB Keenan Issac (Alabama State), and Darius Hagans (Virginia State) are set to play for the American Team.

NFL scouts and executives will watch and evaluate the senior draft-eligible prospects in front of a national audience at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Last year S Cory Rahman (TSU), DE/LB James Houston (JSU), S Markquese Bell (FAMU), QB Aqeel Glass (AAMU), and CB CJ Holmes (JSU) participated in the event.

Glass played exceptionally well when he was on the cusp of winning the MVP Award before the defense allowed a late touchdown to the American Team.

Keep an eye on tight end Kemari Averett whose size, speed, and athletic ability will be highly coveted by NFL teams in April for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The NFL Network will televise the all-star contest, which will kick off at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT on Jan. 28.

