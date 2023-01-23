Skip to main content

5 HBCU Players on NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Rosters

Five HBCU football players will be on the 11th annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl rosters

Five HBCU football players will be on the 11th annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl rosters for the all-star game on Saturday, Jan. 28.  

Kemari Averett
Eddie George

Tennessee State head coach Eddie George will coach the National Team, and his former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher will return to lead the American Team.

CB Isaiah Bolden (Jackson State) and RB Emanuel Wilson (Fort Valley State) will play for George on the National squad.

TD Kemari Averett (Bethune-Cookman), CB Keenan Issac (Alabama State), and Darius Hagans (Virginia State) are set to play for the American Team.

NFL scouts and executives will watch and evaluate the senior draft-eligible prospects in front of a national audience at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last year S Cory Rahman (TSU), DE/LB James Houston (JSU), S Markquese Bell (FAMU), QB Aqeel Glass (AAMU), and CB CJ Holmes (JSU) participated in the event.   

Glass played exceptionally well when he was on the cusp of winning the MVP Award before the defense allowed a late touchdown to the American Team.

Keep an eye on tight end Kemari Averett whose size, speed, and athletic ability will be highly coveted by NFL teams in April for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The NFL Network will televise the all-star contest, which will kick off at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT on Jan. 28.

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

Recent HBCU Legends Articles

Aubrey Miller Jr.
Football

BTW HBCU Sports Podcast: Coach Steward's Top-10 HBCU 2023 NFL Draft Prospects 1.0

By Kyle T. Mosley
Kemari Averett
Football

HBCU Players To Watch Ahead Of The 2023 NFL Draft

By Thai Floyd and Kyle T. Mosley
Blow the Whistle - Ed Reed Saga Ends
Podcasts

BTW HBCU Sports Podcast: Ed Reed Coaching Saga Ends at Bethune-Cookman

By Kyle T. Mosley
Ed Reed
Football

Bethune-Cookman Issues a Statement on Ed Reed, Head Coach Search

By Kyle T. Mosley
Ed Reed
Football

Ed Reed: Bethune-Cookman 'Won't Ratify My Contract' to Become Head Coach

By Kyle T. Mosley
Cormani McClain
Football

Deion Sanders 'Out-Recruits' Again, Lands CB Cormani McClain

By Kyle T. Mosley
James Houston IV sacks Zach Wilson
Football

James Houston IV Makes PFF 2022 Top-5 Graded Rookies List

By Kyle T. Mosley
Player_of_the_game__0999__September_24__2022_b0xm0
Football

Benedict QB Eric Phoenix Enters Transfer Portal

By Kyle T. Mosley