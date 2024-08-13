50 HBCU Football Stars Unveiled On The Black College Football Player Of The Year Watch List
HOUSTON — The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced the 2024 Black College Football Player of the Year Award (BCFPOY) watch list. The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding football player from a Historically Black College & University (HBCU).
The candidates on the BCFPOY Watch List were chosen based on their past performance and future potential. More names will be added to the list as the 2024 season goes on. The finalists and the winner will be selected by members of the 2024 Black College Football Player of the Year Award Watch Selection Committee: Jay Walker, Tiffany Greene, Ty Miller, James "Shack" Harris, and Doug Williams.
"The Black College Football Player of the Year Award highlights the incredible talent and dedication of today's HBCU football players," said Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP, BCFHOF Co-Founder, and 2011 Inductee. "These student-athletes represent the very best of HBCU football."
The previous BCFPOY award winners were:
- North Carolina A&T University running back Tarik Cohen - 2016
- Bowie State University quarterback Amir Hall - 2017 and 2018
- Tennessee State University wide receiver Chris Rowland - 2019 recipient;
- Alabama A&M University quarterback Aqeel Glass - Spring 2021 and Fall 2021
- Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders - 2022
- North Carolina Central University quarterback Davius Richard and Florida A&M University quarterback Jeremy Moussa were the co-winners - 2023.
The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) will announce the four finalists at the end of the season. The winner of the 2024 Black College Football Player of the Year Award will be revealed during halftime of the 2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl and will receive the Deacon Jones Trophy. The bowl game is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will be broadcast live on NFL Network.
"The Deacon Jones Trophy is regarded as the most prestigious and recognized award in HBCU football," said BCFHOF co-founder and 2012 inductee James Harris. "Deacon is still considered one of the greatest to play the game and is a legend in every way, shape, and form, and to this day, still represents the very best of Black College Football."
2024 Black College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List
The list of 50 players on the 2024 Black College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List, as explicitly mentioned in the document, is as follows:
- Isaac Anderson (DL) - Virginia Union (CIAA)
- Jaih Andrews (WR) - Miles College (SIAC)
- Malachi Bailey (DL) - Alcorn State (SWAC)
- Ah'shaan Belcher (WR) - Shaw University (CIAA)
- Kendall Bohler (DB) - Florida A&M (SWAC)
- Trayvon Branch (OL) - Morgan State (MEAC)
- James Burgess (DB) - Alabama State (SWAC)
- Elijah Burris (RB) - Hampton University (CAA)
- Jada Byers (RB) - Virginia Union (CIAA)
- Myles Crawley (QB) - Grambling State (SWAC)
- DeMarkus Cunningham (LB) - Alabama State (SWAC)
- Jaxson Davis (TE) - Mississippi Valley State (SWAC)
- Rico Dozier (LB) - Alabama State (SWAC)
- Kylan Duhe (RB) - Lane College (SIAC)
- Aurelious Dunn (OL) - Alabama State (SWAC)
- Donovan Eaglin (RB) - Alabama A&M (SWAC)
- Darius Fox (OL) - Howard University (MEAC)
- Isaiah Freeman (QB) - Lincoln (PA) (CIAA)
- Kenny Gallop Jr. (DB) - Howard University (MEAC)
- Jordan Gant (RB) - Tennessee State (OVC)
- Marquis Gillis (RB) - Delaware State (MEAC)
- Cameron Gillis (K) - Florida A&M (SWAC)
- Ckelby Givens (DL) - Southern University (SWAC)
- Tavarious Griffin (TE) - Alcorn State (SWAC)
- Asmar Hasan (LB) - Lane College (SIAC)
- Kasey Hawthorne (WR) - Howard University (MEAC)
- Jacolby Hewitt (WR) - Alabama A&M (SWAC)
- Jarett Hunter (RB) - Howard University (MEAC)
- Erick Hunter (LB) - Morgan State (MEAC)
- Eden James (RB) - Howard University (MEAC)
- Johnny Jones (WR) - Edward Waters (SIAC)
- Ka'Darrion Jones (DL) - Lane College (SIAC)
- Mikael King (DB) - Tuskegee (SIAC)
- Otto Kuhns (QB) - Norfolk State (MEAC)
- Malachi Langley (WR) - Lincoln (PA) (CIAA)
- James Lowery (K) - Tennessee State (OVC)
- Tahj Martin (OL) - Grambling State (SWAC)
- Fabian McCray (WR) - Jackson State (SWAC)
- Aaron Miller (DL) - Benedict University (SIAC)
- Karon Prunty (DB) - North Carolina A&T (CAA)
- Aaron Smith (LB) - South Carolina State (MEAC)
- Justin Smith-Brown (WR) - South Carolina State (MEAC)
- Nick Taiste (OL) - South Carolina State (MEAC)
- Treqwan Thomas (DL) - Alabama State (SWAC)
- Dearis Thomas (LB) - Bethune-Cookman (SWAC)
- KeShawn Toney (TE) - South Carolina State (MEAC)
- Elijah Williams (DL) - Morgan State (MEAC)
- Jacob Williams (LB) - Texas Southern (SWAC)
- Deco Wilson (DB) - Florida A&M (SWAC)
- David Wright (QB) - Clark Atlanta (SIAC)
ABOUT DEACON JONES
David “Deacon” Jones played defensive end for South Carolina State University and Mississippi Valley State University from 1958 to 1960. Blessed with speed, agility, and quickness, the “Deacon” became one of the finest pass rushers in the business. He won unanimous All-NFL honors six straight years from 1965 through 1970 and was selected to eight Pro Bowls. Jones is an inaugural Black College Football Hall of Fame inductee (2010) and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
ABOUT THE ALLSTATE HBCU LEGACY BOWL
The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason allstar game that showcases the top 100 NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The game will be played on the Saturday, February 22, 2025 (Yulman Stadium at Tulane University), and broadcast live on NFL Network.
More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history provides invaluable exposure for HBCU students, and includes the largest HBCU Career Fair in the country. Follow at www.HBCULegacyBowl.com and on social media via @HBCULegacyBowl.
ABOUT THE BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME
The Black College Football Hall of Fame, a non-profit, tax-exempt organization, located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio was founded in 2009 by African American pioneers, quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams to preserve the history and honor the greatest football players, coaches and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. There are 118 Inductees including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams, who serve as Trustees.
The Black College Football Hall of Fame has awarded over $450,000 in direct support to HBCUs and HBCU scholarships since inception. Other major initiatives include the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, the HBCU Combine and the Ozzie Newsome GM & Quarterback Summit (in partnership with the NFL), as well as the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic (in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame).
Follow at www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org and on social media.