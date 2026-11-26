NEW ORLEANS – The 53rd Bayou Classic between Grambling State and Southern has a new national television home following the postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Tigers and Jaguars will battle at the "Granddaddy of HBCU Classics" broadcasting live on Peacock and NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT) on Saturday, Nov. 28, according to a programming alert issued by the Bayou Classic on Thursday.

NBC stations in Louisiana will also broadcast the game live.

The kickoff time and venue remain unchanged. The most-famous and nationally known HBCU football rivalry will still take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Why the Bayou Classic Moved to Peacock and NBCSN

The programming change stems from severe weather conditions in New York City that forced the postponement of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

NBCUniversal announced Thursday that the parade would move from Thanksgiving Day to Saturday, Nov. 28.

According to the Bayou Classic programming alert, NBC's Thanksgiving programming lineup will move to Saturday, shifting the Bayou Classic from NBC's national broadcast network to Peacock and NBCSN.

NBC Sports has televised the Bayou Classic since 1991. A three-year media rights extension announced in December 2024 keeps the annual HBCU football rivalry with NBC and Peacock through 2027.

Grambling and Southern University met in the 46th annual Bayou Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Nov. 30. Grambling would lose the game 30-28. 4e9a3784 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What the Broadcast Change Means for Bayou Classic Viewers

Fans in Louisiana can still watch the game on their local NBC stations. Viewers outside Louisiana will need access to Peacock or NBCSN.

Fans planning to watch on NBCSN should check their television provider's channel lineup and availability before Saturday.

Sep 9, 2017; Hattiesburg, MS, USA; The Southern University Jaguars marching band, "The Human Jukebox," performs at halftime of the game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Southern University Jaguars at M. M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch the 53rd Bayou Classic

Game: 53rd Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern

53rd Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT)

2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT) Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana Live streaming: Peacock

Peacock Cable television: NBCSN

NBCSN Local broadcast television: NBC stations in Louisiana

53rd Bayou Classic | Credit: Gilbert Anderson, Bayou Classic

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Southern vs. Grambling State: The Matchup

Southern (6-5, 4-3 SWAC) enters on a three-game winning streak under first-year head coach Marshall Faulk. The Jaguars have won four straight Bayou Classics, including a 28-27 victory over Grambling State last season.

A win would give Southern a 7-5 finish.

Grambling State (5-5, 3-4 SWAC) is coming off a bye week. The Tigers defeated Bethune-Cookman 32-21 on Nov. 14.

Third-year head coach Mickey Joseph is 0-2 in the Bayou Classic. A victory would give Grambling State a winning record.

Both coaches are New Orleans-area natives. Faulk grew up in the Ninth Ward, and Joseph is from Marrero, Louisiana. The two have known each other for more than three decades.

Saturday's game marks the seventh consecutive Bayou Classic featuring a different pairing of head coaches.

Southern leads the Bayou Classic series 28-24 since the rivalry took its name in 1974.

Neither team is playing for a SWAC championship berth. Alabama A&M will visit Prairie View A&M for the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 5.

2026 Bayou Classic Weekend Schedule

Friday, Nov. 27

5 p.m.: Caesars Superdome doors open.

6 p.m.: Greek Show and Battle of the Bands at Caesars Superdome.

Saturday, Nov. 28

9 a.m. to noon: Fan Fest at Champions Square.

11:30 a.m.: Caesars Superdome doors open.

1 p.m.: 53rd Bayou Classic kickoff.

TV and streaming: Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC stations in Louisiana.

*All times Central.

Editor's note: This story updates broadcast information previously published by HBCU Legends, which listed NBC as the national broadcaster for the 53rd Bayou Classic.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST