Bayou Classic Moves to Peacock, NBCSN After Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Postponement
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NEW ORLEANS – The 53rd Bayou Classic between Grambling State and Southern has a new national television home following the postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The Tigers and Jaguars will battle at the "Granddaddy of HBCU Classics" broadcasting live on Peacock and NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT) on Saturday, Nov. 28, according to a programming alert issued by the Bayou Classic on Thursday.
NBC stations in Louisiana will also broadcast the game live.
The kickoff time and venue remain unchanged. The most-famous and nationally known HBCU football rivalry will still take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Why the Bayou Classic Moved to Peacock and NBCSN
The programming change stems from severe weather conditions in New York City that forced the postponement of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
NBCUniversal announced Thursday that the parade would move from Thanksgiving Day to Saturday, Nov. 28.
According to the Bayou Classic programming alert, NBC's Thanksgiving programming lineup will move to Saturday, shifting the Bayou Classic from NBC's national broadcast network to Peacock and NBCSN.
NBC Sports has televised the Bayou Classic since 1991. A three-year media rights extension announced in December 2024 keeps the annual HBCU football rivalry with NBC and Peacock through 2027.
What the Broadcast Change Means for Bayou Classic Viewers
Fans in Louisiana can still watch the game on their local NBC stations. Viewers outside Louisiana will need access to Peacock or NBCSN.
Fans planning to watch on NBCSN should check their television provider's channel lineup and availability before Saturday.
How to Watch the 53rd Bayou Classic
- Game: 53rd Bayou Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
- Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT)
- Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Live streaming: Peacock
- Cable television: NBCSN
- Local broadcast television: NBC stations in Louisiana
Southern vs. Grambling State: The Matchup
Southern (6-5, 4-3 SWAC) enters on a three-game winning streak under first-year head coach Marshall Faulk. The Jaguars have won four straight Bayou Classics, including a 28-27 victory over Grambling State last season.
A win would give Southern a 7-5 finish.
Grambling State (5-5, 3-4 SWAC) is coming off a bye week. The Tigers defeated Bethune-Cookman 32-21 on Nov. 14.
Third-year head coach Mickey Joseph is 0-2 in the Bayou Classic. A victory would give Grambling State a winning record.
Both coaches are New Orleans-area natives. Faulk grew up in the Ninth Ward, and Joseph is from Marrero, Louisiana. The two have known each other for more than three decades.
Saturday's game marks the seventh consecutive Bayou Classic featuring a different pairing of head coaches.
Southern leads the Bayou Classic series 28-24 since the rivalry took its name in 1974.
Neither team is playing for a SWAC championship berth. Alabama A&M will visit Prairie View A&M for the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 5.
2026 Bayou Classic Weekend Schedule
Friday, Nov. 27
- 5 p.m.: Caesars Superdome doors open.
- 6 p.m.: Greek Show and Battle of the Bands at Caesars Superdome.
Saturday, Nov. 28
- 9 a.m. to noon: Fan Fest at Champions Square.
- 11:30 a.m.: Caesars Superdome doors open.
- 1 p.m.: 53rd Bayou Classic kickoff.
- TV and streaming: Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC stations in Louisiana.
*All times Central.
Editor's note: This story updates broadcast information previously published by HBCU Legends, which listed NBC as the national broadcaster for the 53rd Bayou Classic.
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley