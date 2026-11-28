NEW ORLEANS - A win over Southern in Saturday's 53rd Bayou Classic would give Mickey Joseph his first victory in the rivalry and Grambling State its second straight winning season. It would also strengthen his case for staying beyond 2027, the final guaranteed season of his contract.

A loss would leave Grambling 5-6 in Joseph's third season and drop him to 0-3 against Southern. The Tigers would enter 2027 with a question hanging over the program: What would Joseph need to show for Grambling to pick up his contract options for 2028 and 2029?

53rd Bayou Classic | Credit: Gilbert Anderson, Bayou Classic

A third loss would sharpen the comparison with Marshall Faulk

Southern has won four straight Bayou Classics, few in thrilling fashion. Joseph lost 24-14 in his first appearance in 2024. Grambling entered at 7-4 the following year, with a Southern Jaguars team that was 1-10 under interim coach Fred McNair after taking over for the dismissed Terrence Graves.

With the advantage, the G-Men would lose the contest, 28-27. Then changes occurred on The Bluff.

Southern introduced Marshall Faulk as its head coach two days after that win. In his first season, Faulk has already changed the dynamics in Baton Rouge, taking the Jaguars from 2-10 to six wins.

If Southern wins Saturday, it will have its fifth straight Bayou Classic victory, and Faulk will have won the game in his first try as a head coach. And giving him 7 wins in his debut season.

A third straight loss would follow a second-half slide for Grambling. The Tigers were 4-2 and shared the SWAC West lead after beating Jackson State 45-38 on Oct. 10.

They then lost to Alabama A&M, Texas Southern, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff before beating Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 14. A loss to Southern would leave Joseph 17-18 in three seasons at Grambling.

Nov 8, 2025; Grambling State head football coach Mickey Joseph during his postgame interview with the media after defeating Bethune-Cookman, 31-23. | KNOE8 NEWS

What Joseph's contract means for 2027

Grambling extended Joseph in February through the 2027 season, with options for 2028 and 2029. Dr. Trayvean D. Scott, Grambling's vice president for intercollegiate athletics, said in the school's announcement, "This decision reflects our belief in the future of Grambling State football."

However, in an interview with HBCU Legends, Scott said about evaluating Joseph and the GSU football program: “We measure by wins and losses, right? However, that's, you know, only part of it. Obviously, we measure through academic progress…Obviously, we evaluate by position. We evaluate, of course, by unit. There are just many different facets in trying to continue the overall improvement of the program. But Coach Joseph has done a great job…You get closer to your overall goal, and that's playing for the Southwestern Athletics Conference Championship. whether that be at home or on the road.”

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He concluded, “The goal is to continue to educate our students and our student athletes and for them to graduate and to go on to become productive members of society.”

Joseph's deal includes an $10,000 performance-based incentive for winning the Bayou Classic, according to HBCU Sports. A loss would cost him that bonus and put more pressure on the Tigers to show progress in 2027, the last guaranteed season of his deal.

Remember, Grambling State and Joseph agreed to a two-year contract extension in early 2026 that raised his base salary from $325,000 to $337,000 for the 2026 season (and $349,000 in 2027). A termination would leave the school’s athletic department in a precarious financial condition.

Grambling went 5-7 in his first year and 7-5 in his second, its best finish since the 2017 SWAC championship season.

Even if the Tigers lose on Saturday, Joseph’s job appears to be safe.

Grambling State Tigers - Mickey Joseph Era | Credit: GSU Athletics

The chance to change the offseason conversation

Before the season, Joseph said he needed to manage late-game situations better after rewatching Grambling's one-score losses from 2025. The one-point defeat to Southern was among them. This week, he told the Lincoln Parish Journal that Grambling needs to stay disciplined against Southern running back Trey Holly, protect the ball, and finish drives in the red zone.

"Field goals won't win this game," Joseph said.

A win would stop Southern's streak at four, secure a 6-5 finish, and give Joseph a rivalry win to take into 2027. With a loss, the offseason question for Grambling would be how to build on the gains of 2025 after a losing season and another year without beating Southern.

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