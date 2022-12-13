Aqeel Glass Signs With New Orleans Breakers
The former two-time Black College Player of the Year, Aqeel Glass, signed a free-agent contract with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers.
New Breaker general manager Ryan Jones and head coach John DeFilippo will get a solid quarterback to develop in Aqeel Glass.
Glass went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a rookie free-agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but never caught on with the organization. It's been a quiet few months for Glass after participating in the XFL HBCU Tryouts in Jackson, MS.
The former Alabama A&M Bulldog signal-caller has the measurables and intangibles to become a successful professional quarterback.
Read More
INTELLIGENCE
While at Alabama A&M, Glass completed his undergraduate studies in Civil Engineering and was finishing his master's in civil engineering.
SIZE
He stands at 6-5 with 233 pounds on his frame. Solid for a signal-caller.
PASSING ABILITY
Glass completed his career with 12,136 yards and 109 TDs, landing him in the Top 15 among quarterbacks in FCS (I-AA) history.
What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!
HBCU Legends' Recent Articles
- Coaches vs. Racism 2nd Annual HBCU Roundball Classic
- Interview with Commissioner CIAA Jacqie McWilliams
- Interview with Commissioner MEAC Sonja Stills
- Deion Sanders' Hiring Vincent Dancy Was a Smart Move
- The Prime Candidates: 15 Coaches Who Could Replace Deion Sanders at Jackson State
- Deion Sanders: The Prime Exit
- Deion Sanders Expected to be Named Colorado Head Coach
- Deion Sanders: The Prime Decision