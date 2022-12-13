Skip to main content

Aqeel Glass Signs With New Orleans Breakers

The former two-time HBCU Black College Player of the Year, Aqeel Glass, signed with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers.

New Breaker general manager Ryan Jones and head coach John DeFilippo will get a solid quarterback to develop in Aqeel Glass.

Aqeel Glass

Glass went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.  He signed a rookie free-agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but never caught on with the organization.  It's been a quiet few months for Glass after participating in the XFL HBCU Tryouts in Jackson, MS.

The former Alabama A&M Bulldog signal-caller has the measurables and intangibles to become a successful professional quarterback. 

INTELLIGENCE

While at Alabama A&M, Glass completed his undergraduate studies in Civil Engineering and was finishing his master's in civil engineering.

SIZE

He stands at 6-5 with 233 pounds on his frame. Solid for a signal-caller.

PASSING ABILITY

Glass completed his career with 12,136 yards and 109 TDs, landing him in the Top 15 among quarterbacks in FCS (I-AA) history.

