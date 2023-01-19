Benedict QB Eric Phoenix Enters Transfer Portal

Eric J. Phoenix, Benedict's star quarterback who led the Tigers to an undefeated season and SIAC Football Championship title, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He announced his plans by writing, "I decided to enter my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer for the 2023 season."

Under head coach Chennis Berry, the Savannah native has matured into a triple-threat quarterback for Benedict - passing, rushing, and receiving. Phoenix threw 2,051 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions during the Tigers' championship season. The junior signal-caller added 233 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, and one reception to his statistical total in 2022.

The 6-3 and 205-pound quarterback has career passing totals of 343 completions for 4,400 passing yards and 32 touchdowns with 18 interceptions, 290 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, and four receptions for 17 yards.

In his statement, Phoenix wrote, "I am truly grateful for the education and athletic achievements earned during my time at Benedict College. The relationships, life lessons, and motivation for success have prepared me for the next chapter in my life."

Eric J. Phoenix will have his options. If he should remain in HBCU football, teams in the MEAC and SWAC require his services. Especially the SWAC, where for the moment, only Texas Southern's Andrew Body is the only experienced quarterback with two seasons as a starter. Body is going into his junior season, and Texas Southern will be a team to watch in the SWAC West division for 2023.

Nonetheless, the now-former Benedict Tiger will have his suitors. Expect a big announcement soon from Phoenix and his camp. His departure will pressure Coach Berry to find his replacement as they are favorites to repeat for the SIAC title.

