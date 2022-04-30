Southern's OL Ja'Tyre Carter Drafted by Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears draft Southern University's offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter in the 7th round. Carter was selected as the No. 226 overall draft pick, and he's the fourth HBCU player drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Carter will be tasked to block for Chicago's former No. 1 pick QB Justin Fields.
You always look at the feet of a potential offensive lineman in writing an analysis. Well, Carter has quick feet and is very athletic. He had an outstanding SU Pro Day by running a 5.01 seconds 40-yard dash, jumping 34.5 inches vertical, and 9-3 foot broad jumps.
Carter has excellent footwork. He moves extremely well off the line. He has the size and quickness to be a good blocker in the run game. The All-SWAC performer should be a good fit for any team to bolster their ground attack.
Carter ran 5.13 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has good run and pass blocking skills. In addition to the Combine, he made a strong impression at the Senior Bowl.
How to Follow, Watch, and Listen
The NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Here's the breakdown of each starting time and the corresponding round(s). You can listen to radio coverage on Westwood One Radio, Sirius XM Radio, and ESPN Radio.
- Round 1: Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. CT
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. CT
Round 1 picks are set for 10 minutes, while Round 2 moves down to 7 minutes. Rounds 3-6 are 5 minutes, while Round 7 is 4 minutes for each selection.
