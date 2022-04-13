Watch: NFL Draft Prospect Joshua Williams' Monster Slam Dunk!

HBCU star defensive back and 2022 NFL Draft prospect Joshua Williams has the "Hops and can Slam Dunk" with the best athletes.

Joshua Williams' name has been surfacing across the NFL Draft experts social media accounts and draft-related articles. The Fayetteville star is made an impression at the all-star bowl games and the 2022 NFL Combine.

I asked longtime NFL Draft expert, Mike Detillier his thoughts on Joshua Williams and if he would be a good fit with the New Orleans Saints. Here's Detillier's response:

"Big fan of this young man @Jwilliofficial, He’s a damn good football player !!" Would he be a good fit in New Orleans? "Tall, rangy, very athletic, press-cover CB.. Matchup skills with bigger WR’s are really good. His timing skills with the ball in flight are also excellent. 3rd round pick projection for me. Good fit." Mike Detillier remarks on Joshua Williams

Watch Williams deliver a Monster Dunk!

Veteran sports writer Don Hunt wrote this synopsis on Williams:

Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State, Cornerback, 6-3, 197 pounds

Williams competed against some of the best players at the Senior Bowl. He was the only Division II player to perform in this postseason all-star game. Williams has good size and length as a cornerback. The Broncos’ standout received All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association first-team honors had 31 total tackles and three interceptions. He’s coming off a big year.

More HBCU Legends Coverage