BTW HBCU Sports Podcast: Coach Steward's Top-10 HBCU 2023 NFL Draft Prospects 1.0

COACH STEWARD'S TOP-10 HBCU PROSPECTS

1. Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State, LB

Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 225 lb.

225 lb. Projected: 1st-4th Round

1st-4th Round Projected Teams: Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints

Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints Player Comparison: James Harrison

2. Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State, WR

Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 210 lb.

210 lb. Projected: 1st-3rd Round

1st-3rd Round Projected Teams: Carolina Panthers New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Comparison: Tee Higgins

3. Isaiah Land, Florida A&M, DE/LB

Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 230 lb.

230 lb. Projected: 3rd-7th Round

3rd-7th Round Projected Teams: Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks Player Comparison: Arden Key

4. Amin Dankwah, Howard, OL

Height: 6-8

6-8 Weight: 355 lb.

355 lb. Projected: 3rd-6th Round

3rd-6th Round Projected Teams: Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts Player Comparison: Tony Boselli

5. Kamari Averett, Bethune-Cookman, TE

Height: 6-8

6-8 Weight: 350 lb.

350 lb. Projected: 3rd-6th Round

3rd-6th Round Projected Teams: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Bucs, Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Bucs, Jacksonville Jaguars Player Comparison: Darren Waller

6. Dejaun "Nugget" Warren (aka "The Glove"),Jackson State, DB

Height: 6-1

6-1 Weight: 185 lb.

185 lb. Projected: 4th-7th Round

4th-7th Round Projected Teams: New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers

New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers Player Comparison: Charles Woodson

7. Jordan Lewis, Southern University, DE/LB

Height: 6-4

6-4 Weight: 235 lb.

235 lb. Projected: 4th-7th Round

4th-7th Round Projected Teams: New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals

New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals Player Comparison: Julius Peppers

8. Antoine Murray, Howard University, WR

Height: 6-0

6-0 Weight: 190 lb.

190 lb. Projected: 5th-7th, UDFA

5th-7th, UDFA Projected Teams: Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears

Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears Player Comparison: Joe Horn, Steve Smith Sr.

9. Claudin Cherelus Alcorn State, LB

Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 230 lb.

230 lb. Projected: 4th-7th Round, UDFA

4th-7th Round, UDFA Projected Teams: New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins Player Comparison: Patrick Williams, Demario Davis

10. Mark Evans II, Arkansas Pine-Bluff, OL

Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 300 lb.

300 lb. Projected: 3rd-7th Round

3rd-7th Round Projected Teams: Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints Player Comparison: Trent Williams,

