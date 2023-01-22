Skip to main content

BTW HBCU Sports Podcast: Coach Steward's Top-10 HBCU 2023 NFL Draft Prospects 1.0

Professional scout and former head coach Daryl Steward delivers his first installment of the Top-10 HBCU 2023 NFL Draft Prospects.

Kyle T. Mosley (HBCU Legends) and Coach Steward will be covering the Reese's Senior Bowl, HBCU Combine, and HBCU Legacy Bowl onsite in February and March.

COACH STEWARD'S TOP-10 HBCU PROSPECTS

Aubrey Miller Jr versus Southern 6
11
Gallery
11 Images

1.  Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State, LB 

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 225 lb.
  • Projected: 1st-4th Round
  • Projected Teams: Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints
  • Player Comparison:  James Harrison

2. Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State, WR

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 210 lb.
  • Projected: 1st-3rd Round
  • Projected Teams: Carolina Panthers New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 
  • Player Comparison: Tee Higgins

3. Isaiah Land, Florida A&M,  DE/LB

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 230 lb.
  • Projected: 3rd-7th Round
  • Projected Teams: Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks
  • Player Comparison: Arden Key

4. Amin Dankwah, Howard, OL

  • Height: 6-8
  • Weight: 355 lb.
  • Projected: 3rd-6th Round
  • Projected Teams: Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts
  • Player Comparison: Tony Boselli
Averett
2
Gallery
2 Images

5. Kamari Averett, Bethune-Cookman, TE

  • Height: 6-8
  • Weight: 350 lb.
  • Projected: 3rd-6th Round
  • Projected Teams: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Bucs, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Player Comparison: Darren Waller

6. Dejaun "Nugget" Warren (aka "The Glove"),Jackson State, DB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 185 lb.
  • Projected: 4th-7th Round
  • Projected Teams: New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers
  • Player Comparison: Charles Woodson

7. Jordan Lewis, Southern University, DE/LB

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 235 lb.
  • Projected: 4th-7th Round
  • Projected Teams: New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals
  • Player Comparison: Julius Peppers

8. Antoine Murray, Howard University, WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 190 lb.
  • Projected: 5th-7th, UDFA
  • Projected Teams: Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears
  • Player Comparison: Joe Horn, Steve Smith Sr.

9. Claudin Cherelus Alcorn State, LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 230 lb.
  • Projected: 4th-7th Round, UDFA
  • Projected Teams: New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins
  • Player Comparison: Patrick Williams, Demario Davis
MARK EVANS II
6
Gallery
6 Images

10. Mark Evans II, Arkansas Pine-Bluff, OL

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 300 lb.
  • Projected: 3rd-7th Round
  • Projected Teams: Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints
  • Player Comparison: Trent Williams, 

