Jackson State's Deion Sanders Wins Eddie Robinson Award, Best Head Coach in FCS Football

    December 14, 2021
    Deion Sanders Named 'Eddie Robinson Award' Winner as Top FCS Head Coach

    Jackson State University's head football coach Deion Sanders is the new Eddie Robinson Award recipient for 2021.
    Jackson State University's head football coach Deion Sanders is the new Eddie Robinson Award recipient for 2021. Sanders was voted as the best head coach in the FCS by a 50-member national media panel.   

    Deion Sanders - Eddie Robinson Award Winner

    2021 has been quite a tremendous year for Sanders, Jackson State, and the entire program. Under Sanders' leadership, the Tigers football team had an 11-1 overall record and were undefeated in the SWAC conference at 8-0.  

    The remarkable element of Sanders' and JSU's success is that Sanders was hospitalized for one month after complications from a foot surgery sidelined him. Coach Gary Harrell replaced Sanders as interim head coach and led the Tigers football squad to four consecutive wins before his return.

    Today, the Jackson State program is preparing to meet the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the 2021 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, GA, on Saturday, Dec. 18. Should Coach Sanders's squad defeat Coach Pough's team, Jackson State would likely be crowned the 2021 HBCU National Champions.

    To receive his award, Coach Sanders will join his son Shedeur Sanders in Frisco, TX. On Monday, Shedeur will receive the 2021 Jerry Rice Award for being the top freshman in FCS football.

    Past recipients of the Eddie Robinson include Mark Duffner, Erk Russell, Chris Ault, Jim Tressel, Houston Nutt, Andy Talley, Paul Johnson, Joe Glenn, Mike Ayers, Jerry Kill, Jerry Moore, and two-time recipients Mickey Matthews, Sean McDonnell, and Craig Bohl. Sam Houston's K.C. Keeler, the 2016 recipient, was the runner-up for the second consecutive season.

     

    Also, at the national awards banquet, Stats Perform will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year. An awards show will begin airing the next day, Jan. 8, on Bally Sports Regional Networks.

     

    2021 Eddie Robinson Award Voting Results

    A first-place vote was worth five points, a second-place vote four points, a third-place vote three points, a fourth-place vote two points and a fifth-place vote one point.

    1. Deion Sanders, Jackson State: 9-7-8-10-6-123

    2. K.C. Keeler, Sam Houston: 9-5-5-6-7-99

    3. Randy Sanders, ETSU: 11-4-7-2-1-97

    4. Troy Taylor, Sacramento State: 7-7-5-3-4-88

    5.(tie) Matt Entz, North Dakota State: 1-7-3-3-2-50

    5.(tie) Brent Vigen, Montana State: 1-5-5-4-2-50

    7. Eric Morris, UIW: 2-2-6-3-2-44

    8. Jason Simpson, UT Martin: 3-3-1-3-2-38

    9. Glenn Caruso, St. Thomas: 2-3-2-0-1-29

    10. Brian Bohannon, Kennesaw State: 0-2-2-4-4-26

    11.(tie) Mark Ferrante, Villanova: 1-1-2-2-5-24

    11.(tie) Bobby Petrino, Missouri State: 0-3-1-4-1-24

    13. Buddy Teevens, Dartmouth: 2-0-2-3-0-22

    14. Colby Carthel, Stephen F. Austin: 1-1-0-3-3-18

    15. Bob Chesney, Holy Cross: 1-0-1-0-5-13

    16. Buddy Pough, South Carolina State: 0-0-0-0-5-5

    17. Chris Merritt, Bryant: 0-0-0-0-0-0

