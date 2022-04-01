Doug Williams is happy Todd Bowles got a second chance to become an NFL head coach.

Doug Williams jokingly shared, "Todd called me and said you're responsible for this. I told him don't blame me and laughed."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles; © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

"Giving Todd the position shows what type of guy Bruce Arians really is. It's not about color with him. Credit to the Glazer family for accepting Bruce's suggestion to make Bowles the head coach," Williams said. The irony for the two friends is that Tampa Bay drafted Williams in the first round of the 1978 NFL Draft.

Bowles will take over the head coaching duties at Tampa Bay after Arians announced his retirement on Wednesday, Mar. 30. Many were surprised the job didn't go to Byron Leftwich, who interviewed for several head coaching openings during the offseason.

The HBCU connection with Bowles began when he served as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Morehouse College (1997) and Grambling University (1998-1999) under head coach Doug Williams.

Bowles joined the NFL coaching ranks in 2000 with the New York Jets as the team's secondary coach. Fifteen seasons after being an assistant defensive coach at the Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles, and Cardinals, the Jets re-hired him as the team's head coach from 2015 to 2018.

In 2014, Bowles received the AP and PFWA NFL Assistant Coach of the Year awards.

He is considered one of the best defensive coaches in the National Football League. "I believe Todd will be a great head coach again," Williams exalted.

