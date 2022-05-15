Skip to main content

Alcorn QB Felix Harper Signed By Browns

The Cleveland Browns signed Alcorn State QB Felix Harper to a contract after rookie minicamp.

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of Alcorn State's undrafted free agent rookie quarterback Felix Harper after the Browns' rookie minicamp.  Harper successfully made it pass the tryout and is on the training camp roster as a quarterback.

Browns QB Felix Harper

HARPER'S DRAFT PROFILE

Harper led the Alcorn football team with a 7-5, 6-2 SWAC record in the 2021 regular season. He was No. 3 in the SWAC by completing 204 of 334 passes for 2,489 yards, 20 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 147.1 QB rating.

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan's analysis of Felix Harper:

Strengths:

  • A pure Point Guard type passer. Shows tremendous ability as a distributor and facilitator.
  • Above-average field vision; does a great job of quickly identifying coverage & quickly able to find the best option.
  • Strong accuracy in the short-to-intermediate area of the field.
  • Lefty with a quick, compact delivery and is able to show some zip on his passes.
  • A+ Athleticism. Asset in the QB run game, but more as last resort. Very good pocket mobility; unfazed by pressure.

Areas of Improvement:

  • Generously listed at 180lbs. He’ll definitely need a year of pro strength & conditioning.
  • Pure arm strength is average. It isn’t ‘weak’, but driving the s will be more anticipation than arm strength.

