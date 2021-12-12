Grambling Legends, Williams and Harris, Praise the Hue Jackson Hire

Grambling State University's new head football coach Hue Jackson sang the praises of two legendary G-Men in his first press conference - James "Shack" Harris and Doug Williams.

After Grambling State's VP for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott, introduced the school's new coach, Jackson spoke about the legacies of Harris and Williams.

Hue Jackson, Grambling Head Coach, Football; Credit: Grambling Athletics

James "Shack" Harris has done more than break through barriers like being the first black player to start a season at quarterback in the history of pro football. Then went on to be inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame. The Grambling Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Hall of Fame, the National Quarterback Hall of Fame, and was named Pro Bowl MVP, was the director of pro personnel at the Baltimore Ravens in 2003, when the team won the Super Bowl - Super Bowl 35. But don't be fooled. Shack was far from finished, even after all those accomplishments. Doug Williams was not only a player here at Grambling, it was also the head coach here. After retiring from playing professional football. Doug knew the challenges that faced black athletes in spite of the fact that he was the first black quarterback taken in the first round of the NFL Draft—the only starting quarterback in the NFL during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Doug's impressive history also includes the Super Bowl Championship and MVP. College Football Hall of Fame Inductee. The 80 Greatest Redskins, and Washington Ring of Fame. [The] Tampa Bay Stadium Krewe of Honor, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor, and obviously the all-rookie team. Hue Jackson, Grambling Tigers Head Football Coach

Coach Eddie Robinson, Doug Williams, and James "Shack" Harris

I reached out to Harris and Williams to gauge their initial thought on the Jackson being installed as head coach.

"Thought it was a great hire!"

"Hue Jackson will brings a wealth of coaching experience and leadership. He's a former college coach and understands the value of graduating players and recruiting. Hue will add credibility to our program."

Williams let me know that Jackson reached out to him before accepting the role at Grambling. Doug Williams and Harris were pioneers and performed at great heights because of the mentorship from Grambling's legendary head coach Eddie Robinson.

Doug Williams became the head coach, and the pressures of the position at Grambling reminded him that Coach Rob left big shoes to fill. A new coach must cast your mold as a head coach rather than attempting to duplicate his mentor's success.

Jackson, like Williams, will be required to define his legacy without the shadows of past legends hovering over his current operations.

Does Hue Jackson have the coaching insight and passion for embracing the challenges at Grambling? Yes. Will he receive patience and support from the administration, alumni, and fans?

We shall see.