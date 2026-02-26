Grambling State Rewards Coach Mickey Joseph With Contract Extension After Turnaround Season
In this story:
Grambling State University agreed to a two-year contract extension for head football coach Mickey Joseph, according to an announcement from Dr. Tryavean Scott, vice president of intercollegiate athletics.
Joseph signed the two-year extension to run through the 2027 season, including option years in 2028 and 2029.
The G-Men improved from 5-7 in 2004 to 7-5 last season under the leadership of Joseph.
The veteran coach navigated the team through key injuries, suspensions, and complaints about players' medical treatments and NIL deals to a winning record with a 41-20 statement victory against Jackson State at the HBCU Las Vegas Classic.
"This decision reflects our belief in the future of Grambling State football. We are committed to building a program defined by discipline, development, and championships," Scott said. "Coach Joseph's leadership continues to move us forward, and we are confident that the foundation being laid today will position us for sustained success in the years ahead."
Grambling State University named Mickey Joseph the new head coach after previous head coach Hue Jackson was relieved of his duties in 2023.
"I want to sincerely thank our administration, our players, and Tiger Nation for their continued trust and support," Joseph said in a statement. "It means a great deal to lead this program. We are working every day to build something special for the future, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving this university and these young men."
Last season's 7-5 record was Grambling State's first winning season since 2019 and their best single-season mark since the 2017 season.
The Tigers are scheduled to host their season opener against Clark Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 29. They will have games against Central State and Texas Christian before meeting Prairie View A&M in the Cotton Bowl at the State Fair Classic on Sept. 26. Grambling plays only five home games for the 2026 season.
