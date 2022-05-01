Alcorn QB Felix Harper Invited to Browns Rookie Minicamp

Alcorn Braves quarterback Felix Harper is invited to the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp., per source.

Harper led the Alcorn football team with a 7-5, 6-2 SWAC record in the 2021 regular season. He was No. 3 in the SWAC by completing 204 of 334 passes for 2,489 yards, 20 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 147.1 QB rating.

Dec 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alcorn State Braves quarterback Felix Harper (2) scrambles against the North Carolina A&T Aggies in the first half of the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan's analysis of Felix Harper:

Strengths:

A pure Point Guard type passer. Shows tremendous ability as a distributor and facilitator.

Above-average field vision; does a great job of quickly identifying coverage & quickly able to find the best option.

Strong accuracy in the short-to-intermediate area of the field.

Lefty with a quick, compact delivery and is able to show some zip on his passes.

A+ Athleticism. Asset in the QB run game, but more as last resort. Very good pocket mobility; unfazed by pressure.

Areas of Improvement:

Generously listed at 180lbs. He’ll definitely need a year of pro strength & conditioning.

Pure arm strength is average. It isn’t ‘weak’, but driving the s will be more anticipation than arm strength.

