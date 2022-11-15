2022 HBCU Football Coaching Change Tracker

HOUSTON, TX — The 2022 HBCU football coaching tracker includes terminations, resignations, or coaches on the move. Compiling a list is a challenging task. Although fans, alums, and coaches may take exception to the inclusion, factors exist for their program's insertion.

Which programs could see changes due to longtime coaches either through retirements or stepping away from the position? There could be many factors.

Morehouse Maroon Tigers former head coach Rich Freeman; Credit: Morehouse College Athletics

2022 COACHING CHANGE TRACKER

GAMBLE: UAPB (2-8)

Changes have already been made at Arkansas-Pine Bluff with the termination of Doc Gamble. Since Gamble's departure, Coach Treadway has done a great job keeping the program together. UAPB may be looking for a younger coach to grow the program.

Terminated

FREEMAN: MOREHOUSE COLLEGE (1-9)

A disappointing 1-9 season may have forced the Maroon Tigers' head coach Rich Freeman to step down from his position after 16 seasons at the helm.

Resigned

COACHES ON THE RISE

JSU head coach Deion Sanders; Mandatory Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

SANDERS AND HART: JACKSON STATE (10-0)

Coach Deion Sanders is unmistakably the most talked about the head coach in FBS and FCS football. Leaving Jackson State is possible, but there could be reasons for Coach Prime to remain at THEE I Love. Coach Andre' Hart is a name that keeps surfacing on FBS watch lists. Hart has the potential to become a very good head coach for an HBCU program. Most likely viewed as a top candidate for a defensive coordinator role.

SIMMONS: FLORIDA A&M (8-2)

Coach Willie Simmons has consistently moved up the ranks at Florida A&M. The Rattlers could make another FCS Playoffs appearance if they defeat Bethune-Cookman this Saturday. Reports have his name linked as a candidate for FBS teams. Should he move, pay attention to how the dominoes will fall for other HBCU coaches.

OTHER COACHES TO WATCH

Duane Taylor - Alabama A&M assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. Projection: New Position Vincent Dancy - Mississippi Valley State head coach. Projection: New Program Justin Sanders - Texas Southern's secondary coach, could become an excellent defensive coordinator. Projection: Stays or New Position Darren Garrigan - Texas Southern's cornerbacks' coach is someone to watch. Projection: Stays or New Position Antone' Sewell - Morgan State's assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, has been rising.

PROBABLE CHANGES

Here is the trap many HBCU administrators fall into this time of the year - making emotional decisions. A program's direction is based on sound and practical decision-making from athletic directors and presidents. Should loyalty be a factor, yes?

But would another year of loyalty do more good or harm for a program? Losing veteran leadership is another factor not to be overlooked. However, has the recent track record proven successful, or is it trending in the wrong direction?

MAYNOR: ALABAMA A&M (3-7)

Coach Maynor has had a difficult season without Aqeel Glass under center for the Bulldogs. The team dropped the Magic City Classic to rookie head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Alabama State Hornets. Yesterday's announcements are proof changes may be on the horizon for AAMU. Leading rusher Quarles and wide receiver Jenkins have decided to enter the transfer portal. What makes this interesting is that the Bulldogs are preparing for their season finale with Texas Southern.

Coach Maynor may get a reprieve from the administration for another season or seek a new position.

Outlook: New Position outside the SWAC.

Sep 29, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Buddy Pough watches game action against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

POUGH: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE (3-7)

Recent administration changes, including a search for a new athletics director, could precipitate a change at South Carolina State. Coach Oliver "Buddy" Pough has guided the program for 19 seasons. It would be a tremendous loss without him on the sidelines.

Outlook: Stays. Possible Retirement

Coach Fred McNair

MCNAIR: ALCORN STATE (5-5)

2022 has yet to go the way Coach McNair planned. The Braves have been inconsistent, and too many miscues and turnovers prevented them from winning close games. Does he return? Most likely. Don't be surprised if another comes calling for McNair's services.

Outlook: Stays. Consider another program recruiting him away from Lorman, MS.

TOO CLOSE TO CALL

Earlier this season, Tennessee State, Texas Southern, and Grambling programs were on the watch list. However, these football programs have rebounded from slow starts.

Concerns exist within Norfolk State, Mississippi Valley State, and Southern, and the alums are not pleased with the current state of their football programs.

DANCY: MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE (1-9)

Dancy and Valley have been battling the issues of low resources and inadequate facilities for the Devils. Each year you can see the upside of Dancy as head coach. Although with the new athletic director, he could see a change. Or could another HBCU come calling and knocking on Dancy's door?

TSU head coach Eddie George on the sidelines during the game against the MTSUon Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at MTSU's home opener. 10 Mtsu V Tsu Football; Credit:© HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

GEORGE: TENNESSEE STATE (3-7)

Will Tennessee State officials give Coach George a chance to turn around this program for 2023? It's been another rough year for the Tigers after the shocking upset at the hands of Lane at the John Merritt Classic. Could he withstand a second-consecutive losing season at the legendary program?

Dawson Odums; Credit NSU Athletics

ODUMS: NORFOLK STATE (1-9)

Coach Odums is having a difficult time at Norfolk State. After a promising first season, 2022 has not been as fruitful for the veteran coach. Recruiting young players have been a challenge. Expect Odums to return for a third season.

SIMS: BETHUNE-COOKMAN (2-8)

Hurricane Ian forced Coach Sims and the Wildcats to become nomads for an entire season. Athletic director Reggie Theus' forcing him out will be problematic for several reasons. Unlikely to happen.

HBCU Legends will report updates on coaching moves throughout the HBCU football landscape.

JSU head coach Deion Sanders; Mandatory Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

