HBCU Football Schedules and How to Watch | Week 6

SWAC Schedule in Week 6

Florida A&M at South Carolina State, 1 PM CT, Orangeburg, S.C.

Grambling State at Alabama A&M, 1 PM CT, Huntsville, AL | HBCU GO

Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 2 PM CT, Pine Bluff, AK | UAPB Network

Jackson State at Alabama State 2 PM CT, Montgomery, AL | ESPN3

Southern at Prairie View A&M 4 PM CT, Prairie View, TX | ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at Tennessee State 5 PM CT, Nashville, TN | ESPN+

Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State 6 PM CT, Itta Bena, MS | ESPN+

SWAC Game of the Week

Southern at Prairie View A&M

Prairie View is No. 3 in the conference for total team defense, allowing 310.6 yards per game behind No. 2 Southern, surrendering 296 yards per game. In the total offense category, the Jaguars sit at No. 2 behind Jackson State with 444 yards per game. The Panthers are No. 10 in the SWAC at 323.8 yards per game.

Rushing the football is Prairie View's strength, with running back Ahmad Antoine ranked third in the SWAC, averaging 79.2 rushing yards per contest. Southern's QB Besean McCray (74.8 yards/gm) and RB Kendric Rhymes (51.5 yards/gm) are a dangerous tandem of rushers. But the dual-threat McCray poses the most significant problems for Prairie View.

Prediction: Prairie View 34, Southern 30

MEAC Schedule in Week 6

Florida A&M vs. South Carolina State at 2 PM ET, Orangeburg, SC | TV: ESPN+, MEAC Digital Network

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State at 1 PM ET, Baltimore, MD | ESPN+, MEAC Digital Network

MEAC Game of the Week

Norfolk State (0-5) at Morgan State (2-2)

MEAC conference action begins.

The Spartans desperately need a win over the Bears to stay in MEAC contention.

Damon Wilson seems to have MSU headed in the right direction after two-straight wins at home.

Credit: Virginia Union Athletics

CIAA Schedule in Week 6

Elizabeth City State vs. Virginia Union, 12 PM ET, Richmond, VA

Chowan vs. Lincoln (PA), 1 PM ET, Lincoln, PA | TV: HBCU GO

Winston-Salem State vs. Livingstone, 1 PM ET, Salsibury, NC

Shaw vs. Johnson C. Smith, 1 PM ET, Charlotte, NC

St. Augustine's vs. Fayetteville State, 2 PM ET, Fayetteville, NC

CIAA Game of the Week in Week 6

Bowie State at Virginia State, 4 PM ET, Ettrick, VA

SIAC Schedule in Week 6

Kentucky State at Lane College 2 PM ET, Jackson, TN

Fort Valley State at Central State, 1 PM ET Wilberforce, OH

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Savannah State 3 PM ET, Savannah, GA

Miles College at Benedict College, 3 PM ET, Columbia, S.C.

Clark Atlanta at Allen University, 6 PM ET, Blythewood, S.C.

Albany State at Edward Waters, 6 PM ET, Jacksonville, Fla.

Morehouse at Tuskegee University, 7 PM ET, Birmingham, AL | ESPN+ and Tuskegee Digital Network on Facebook

SIAC Game of the Week

Morehouse (0-5, 0-2 SIAC) at Tuskegee University (3-2, 2-0 SIAC)

The 86th Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic will be aired on ESPN+ and Tuskegee Digital Network on Facebook.

The Maroon Tigers have not notched a win this season.

Tuskegee is ranked No. 9 in the HBCU BOXTOROW DII Poll.

7 PM CT Birmingham, AL at Legion Field

