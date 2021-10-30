HBCU Football Schedules, Previews, & Predictions - Week 9

Skip to main content
    HBCU Football Schedules & Predictions - Week 9

    HBCU football pregame reports for the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, Big South, and OVC in Week 9 competition.
    Author:

    Jah'Marae Sheread

    SWAC

    • Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State (Magic City Classic in Birmingham, AL) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3
    • Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
    • Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State | 4 p.m. | MVSU Youtube
    • Grambling State at Florida A&M | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
    • Alcorn State at Southern | 7 p.m. | ESPN +

    Watch for...

    1. Jackson State will be without Coach Prime for a second-consecutive week when they meet a dangerous Mississippi Valley State team!  The leadership of Shedeur Sanders, James Houston, Aubrey Miller Jr., and Warren Newman will be necessary to notch the W in the Delta! 
    2. MAGIC CITY CLASSIC!!!  Bama A&M vs. Bama State offers fans a great in-state rivalry.  Through out the records, this is for bragging rights!
    3. FAMU's Homecoming welcomes from Grambling State.  The Tigers seek to upset the Rattlers and put a dent in their FCS postseason plans.
    4. Big LT Mark Evans and his fellow UAPB Golden Lions travel south to meet the TSU in H-Town!

    Projected Winners: Jackson State, Alabama A&M, Texas Southern, Alcorn State, FAMU

    I wouldn't be too surprised if Southern wins at home.  Kobe Dillon is a beast on the ground for SU.  Although, I am not sure if the Jags defense can contain Felix Harper.

    Cameryn_Brent_2021_Hampton1

    MEAC

    • Morgan State at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
    • Howard at Delaware State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
    • South Carolina State at North Carolina Central | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

    Projected Winners:  Norfolk State, Delaware State, NCCU

    Watch for:  NSU has a five-game win streak on the line.; Howard and Delaware State is going to be a close game.;  NCCU at home may be too much for the Bulldogs.

    Miles vs Lane

    SIAC

    • Miles at Edward Waters
    • Columbus State at Allen
    • Kentucky State at Tuskegee | ESPN+
    • Lane @ Central State | 1 PM
    • Savannah State at Fort Valley State | 2 PM
    • Albany State at Morehouse | 2 PM
    • Benedict at Clark Atlanta | 3 PM

    Projected Winners:  Albany State, Miles, Columbus State, Kentucky State, Savannah State, Clark Atlanta

    CALIL WILKINS

    CIAA

    • St. Augustine's at Johnson C. Smith | Aspire TV
    • Virginia Union at Elizabeth City State | 1 PM
    • Winston-Salem State at Shaw | 1 PM
    • Bowie State at Lincoln (PA) | 1 PM
    • Chowan at Virginia State | 2 PM
    • Livingstone at Fayetteville State | 2 PM

    Projected Winners:  Bowie State, JCS, VA Union, Chowan, Fayetteville State

    Hampton 2

    BIG SOUTH

    • Hampton at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN3
    • Monmouth at North Carolina A&T | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

    Projected Winners: Both Hampton and NC A&T look to get back to their winning ways Saturday.

    DSC01528

    OVC

    • Murray State (3-4) at Tennessee State (4-3) | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

    Projected Winner: Tough battle for Eddie George's Tigers football squad, but they should prevail over the Racers.

