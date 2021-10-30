HBCU Football Schedules, Previews, & Predictions - Week 9

HBCU football pregame reports for the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, Big South, and OVC in Week 9 competition.

Oct. 23, 2021; Jah'Marae Sheread scores a season-high four touchdowns as the Rattlers win their fourth straight game at Mississippi Valley State. Credit: FAMU Athletics

SWAC

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State (Magic City Classic in Birmingham, AL) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State | 4 p.m. | MVSU Youtube

Grambling State at Florida A&M | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Alcorn State at Southern | 7 p.m. | ESPN +

Watch for...

Jackson State will be without Coach Prime for a second-consecutive week when they meet a dangerous Mississippi Valley State team! The leadership of Shedeur Sanders, James Houston, Aubrey Miller Jr., and Warren Newman will be necessary to notch the W in the Delta! MAGIC CITY CLASSIC!!! Bama A&M vs. Bama State offers fans a great in-state rivalry. Through out the records, this is for bragging rights! FAMU's Homecoming welcomes from Grambling State. The Tigers seek to upset the Rattlers and put a dent in their FCS postseason plans. Big LT Mark Evans and his fellow UAPB Golden Lions travel south to meet the TSU in H-Town!

Projected Winners: Jackson State, Alabama A&M, Texas Southern, Alcorn State, FAMU

I wouldn't be too surprised if Southern wins at home. Kobe Dillon is a beast on the ground for SU. Although, I am not sure if the Jags defense can contain Felix Harper.

Oct. 23, 2021; RB Brent versus Howard University; Credit: Janiah Mullen, NSU Athletics Dept.

MEAC

Morgan State at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Howard at Delaware State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

South Carolina State at North Carolina Central | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Projected Winners: Norfolk State, Delaware State, NCCU

Watch for: NSU has a five-game win streak on the line.; Howard and Delaware State is going to be a close game.; NCCU at home may be too much for the Bulldogs.

Credit: SIAC - Miles vs Lane

SIAC

Miles at Edward Waters

Columbus State at Allen

Kentucky State at Tuskegee | ESPN+

Lane @ Central State | 1 PM

Savannah State at Fort Valley State | 2 PM

Albany State at Morehouse | 2 PM

Benedict at Clark Atlanta | 3 PM

Projected Winners: Albany State, Miles, Columbus State, Kentucky State, Savannah State, Clark Atlanta

CALIL WILKINS

CIAA

St. Augustine's at Johnson C. Smith | Aspire TV

Virginia Union at Elizabeth City State | 1 PM

Winston-Salem State at Shaw | 1 PM

Bowie State at Lincoln (PA) | 1 PM

Chowan at Virginia State | 2 PM

Livingstone at Fayetteville State | 2 PM

Projected Winners: Bowie State, JCS, VA Union, Chowan, Fayetteville State

Credit: Hampton Athletics

BIG SOUTH

Hampton at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN3

Monmouth at North Carolina A&T | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Projected Winners: Both Hampton and NC A&T look to get back to their winning ways Saturday.

Credit: Tennessee State Athletics

OVC

Murray State (3-4) at Tennessee State (4-3) | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Projected Winner: Tough battle for Eddie George's Tigers football squad, but they should prevail over the Racers.

HBCU SPORTS COVERAGE