HBCU Football Schedules, Previews, & Predictions - Week 9

HBCU Football Schedules & Predictions - Week 9
HBCU football pregame reports for the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, Big South, and OVC in Week 9 competition.
SWAC
- Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State (Magic City Classic in Birmingham, AL) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State | 4 p.m. | MVSU Youtube
- Grambling State at Florida A&M | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Alcorn State at Southern | 7 p.m. | ESPN +
Watch for...
- Jackson State will be without Coach Prime for a second-consecutive week when they meet a dangerous Mississippi Valley State team! The leadership of Shedeur Sanders, James Houston, Aubrey Miller Jr., and Warren Newman will be necessary to notch the W in the Delta!
- MAGIC CITY CLASSIC!!! Bama A&M vs. Bama State offers fans a great in-state rivalry. Through out the records, this is for bragging rights!
- FAMU's Homecoming welcomes from Grambling State. The Tigers seek to upset the Rattlers and put a dent in their FCS postseason plans.
- Big LT Mark Evans and his fellow UAPB Golden Lions travel south to meet the TSU in H-Town!
Projected Winners: Jackson State, Alabama A&M, Texas Southern, Alcorn State, FAMU
I wouldn't be too surprised if Southern wins at home. Kobe Dillon is a beast on the ground for SU. Although, I am not sure if the Jags defense can contain Felix Harper.
MEAC
- Morgan State at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Howard at Delaware State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- South Carolina State at North Carolina Central | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Projected Winners: Norfolk State, Delaware State, NCCU
Watch for: NSU has a five-game win streak on the line.; Howard and Delaware State is going to be a close game.; NCCU at home may be too much for the Bulldogs.
SIAC
- Miles at Edward Waters
- Columbus State at Allen
- Kentucky State at Tuskegee | ESPN+
- Lane @ Central State | 1 PM
- Savannah State at Fort Valley State | 2 PM
- Albany State at Morehouse | 2 PM
- Benedict at Clark Atlanta | 3 PM
Projected Winners: Albany State, Miles, Columbus State, Kentucky State, Savannah State, Clark Atlanta
CIAA
- St. Augustine's at Johnson C. Smith | Aspire TV
- Virginia Union at Elizabeth City State | 1 PM
- Winston-Salem State at Shaw | 1 PM
- Bowie State at Lincoln (PA) | 1 PM
- Chowan at Virginia State | 2 PM
- Livingstone at Fayetteville State | 2 PM
Projected Winners: Bowie State, JCS, VA Union, Chowan, Fayetteville State
BIG SOUTH
- Hampton at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN3
- Monmouth at North Carolina A&T | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Projected Winners: Both Hampton and NC A&T look to get back to their winning ways Saturday.
OVC
- Murray State (3-4) at Tennessee State (4-3) | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Projected Winner: Tough battle for Eddie George's Tigers football squad, but they should prevail over the Racers.
