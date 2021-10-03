HBCU Football Scores in Week 5

HBCU football scores and highlights were filled with big wins and huge upsets by teams in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, OVC, and CIAA.

The weekend of homecomings and football rivalry had games with unexpected outcomes that will impact HBCU football rankings going into Week 6.

THE HUGE UPSETS

Oct. 2, 2021; Grambling State University QB Noah Bodden; Credit: Grambling State University Athletics

Grambling Dominates No. 1 Top-Ranked Alabama A&M in a David vs. Goliath Battle

Aqeel Glass became mortal again. The Grambling defense humbled the top candidate for Black College Player of the Year at Eddie Robinson Stadium. Glass's five turnovers (4 interceptions and one fumble) and a special teams fumble were too much for the Bulldogs to overcome as the G-Men slew HBCUs No. 1 team, 37-28.

BTW, Noah Bodden, freshman quarterback sensation, was the David to Glass's Goliath!

Credit: Janiah Mullen; NSU Athletics

Norfolk's QB Sneak Crushed Hampton in an Overtime Thriller

The Spartans' defense created four turnovers (three interceptions and one fumble) in the rally to send the Pirates sailing back to their dorms in a 47-44 overtime classic at Hampton.

The MVP was NSU's QB Juwan Carter accounted for five touchdowns (2 passing, three rushing). 294 yards via the air and 92 yards rushing.

Coach Odum is turning around the program which is 3-2 on the season.

Hampton falls to 2-2 in the loss.

Delta Devils Deliver a Homecoming Shocker Over NCCU

The Mississippi Valley State University faithful had plenty to cheer about in Rice-Totten stadium for homecoming win over North Carolina Central.

The Delta Devils won 17-16 after QB Jason Eason's pass found Caleb Johnson in the endzone to tie the contest with 0:00 on the game clock. K Orlando Fernandez booted the extra point for the win!

WATCH THE DELTA DEVILS' COMEBACK:

Credit: FAMU Athletics; Oct. 2, 2021

Rattlers' Defense Highly Venomous in Shutout Win

Florida A&M's defense's venom was too much for the Alabama State to handle in Tallahassee on Saturday night. The Rattlers pitched a 28-0 shutout to defeat the Hornets in a SWAC action.

The rushing attack totaled 141 yards on 33 rushes from Terrell Jennings, Bishop Bonnett, and Xavier Smith.

QB Rasean McKay was 11-of-23 for 152 yards and 1 TD.

Oct. 2, 2021; TSU QB Jalen Brown; Credit: Texas Southern Athletics

Tigers Ride the Stallions in Huge Homecoming Victory

Texas Southern recorded a dominant 69-0 win over North American University in a homecoming win at Durley Stadium in Houston, TX.

TSU led 52-0 at halftime and added 17 points in the third quarter.

The Tigers' offense totaled 467 yards compared to the Stallions' 29 yards on the afternoon.

TSU scored on 9 out of 11 red zone opportunities.

Bulldogs Too Offensive for Wildcats

577 yards of total offense led South Carolina State over the Bethune-Cookman for a 42-35 win at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

Bethune-Cookman: 159 yards passing; 200 yards rushing

Bulldogs won the time of possession: 36:36 vs. 23:34

Corey Fields was on fire, throwing 20-of-30 for 314 yards and 1 TD.

Wideouts Shaquan Davis (117 yards) and Will Vereen (101 yards) each had five receptions.

SCS's running backs Donte Anthony (9 rushes, 67 yards) and Kendrell Flowers (13 rushes, 64 yards, 2 TD) were highly effective for the Bulldogs.

OTHER HBCU ACTION

Howard over Sacred Heart; Oct. 2, 2021; Credit: Howard Univ. Athletics

MEAC

Howard-22, Sacred Heart-17 St. Francis (PA)-27, Morgan State -14 Delaware State-33, Wagner-27

Savannah State Wins and Remains Unbeaten in SIAC; Oct. 2, 2021; Credit; Savannah State Athletics

SIAC

Savannah State-21, Kentucky State-17 Edward Waters-37, Morehouse-13 Fort Valley State- 24, Benedict-14

Bowie State's Wilkins 47-yard touchdown; Oct. 2. 2021; Credit: Bowie State

CIAA

Shaw-27, VA Union-7 Livingstone-13, Elizabeth City State-19 Johnson C. Smith-7, Bowie State-44 St. Augustine's-9, Virginia State-33 Winston-Salem State-7, Chowan-73 Lincoln (PA)-9, Fayetteville State-46

OVC

Tennessee State-24, Austin Peay-22