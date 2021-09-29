Michael Strahan Donates New Helmets to His Alma Mater, TSU

Texas Southern University received a special gift from its most famous football alumnus and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Michael Strahan.

Head coach Clarence McKinney posted on social media two trunks full of brand new helmets delivered to the football program from Strahan.

Michael Strahan was a dominant defensive end at Texas Southern University. He was voted twice as the SWAC Player of the Year (1991, 1992) and First Team All-SWAC. The New York Giants selected Strahan in the second round and No. 40 overall pick of the 1993 NFL Draft. He became a Pro Football Hal of Famer, Super Bowl champion, NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 7x Pro-Bowler, 2x NFL Sack Leader, and member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

Today, Strahan co-hosts ABC's Good Morning America and hosts a game show host for the network.

Texas Southern is coming off a defeat to Houston's in-town Div. 1 program at Rice University. The Tigers are amid a quarterback change from Jalen Brown to Andrew Body.

The Texas Southern Tigers (0-3, 0-1 SWAC) will host North American University Stallions this Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2:00 PM CT in Houston, TX.

