Prairie View Bullies and Defeats UAPB

Prairie View defended its home turf against the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff in a SWAC West divisional matchup with a key victory.

The Prairie View Panthers used a potent rushing attack to push around the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions for an significant SWAC-West victory, 27-17.

Prairie View A&M started the humid evening competing with Arkansas Pine-Bluff to remain on top of the SWAC West division. Doc Gamble's team left Arkansas after losing a one-point heartbreaker, 39-38, to Alcorn State.

The Panthers opened the game and allowed the Golden Lions to steal a possession after a fumble on PV's first offensive play.

UAPB took over at the 41 yard-line, but were unable to capitalize and punted. Prairie View punted back to the Golden Lions who ran 7 plays for 10 yards and kicked a field goal to take the 3-0 early lead.

The Panthers transfer portal quarterback Juwan Pass took over the game with his legs and ran untouched for a 59-yard touchdown. PV leads 7-3 in the first quarter.

The SWAC foes traded punts again until Prairie View was pinned at the five yard line. 3 plays later, PV's running back Brooks dashed 83 yards down the right sideline for their second touchdown. The Panthers extended its lead 14-3 after a drive of 4 plays, 95 yards, and 1:55 consumed on the clock.

The teams could not move the football after exchanging possessions, and UAPB made an in-game quarterback switch from Perry to Vaughn. Doc Gamble's decision was rewarded with a Vaughn to Wilkes 82-yard touchdown strike to creep closer in the game. Prairie View blocked a Pinwniczka extra point and the score remains 14-9, advantage Panthers. The UAPB drive was one play and 82 yards in 13 seconds.

PVAMU needed to answer Pine-Bluff's score. Head coach Dooley rolled the dice and gambled on a fourth down and five. Juwan Pass tossed a perfectly thrown 28-yard bullet to Mullins for the first down. Two plays later, Pass scampered four yards to increase the Panthers lead to 21-9 after Luis Reyes' booted the extra point. The drive lasted 3:09 on six plays and 75 yards.

The Panthers strolled into halftime 21-9.

HALFTIME ANALYSIS

At halftime, Prairie View A&M's offense rushed 20 times, 193 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Pass connected on 14-of-19, 149 yards, for a 139.6 QBR.

Ark. Pine-Bluff's offense had 15 carries for 40 yards. The two quarterbacks passed 5-of-16 attempts for 111 yards, and 1 touchdown (Vaughn).

Pine-Bluff's secondary is having difficulty with the Prairie View receivers.

Panthers had one touchdown removed from the scoreboard because of an unsportsmanlike penalty.

Pass is running the Panthers' offense with confidence.

Vaughn appears to be making the most of his opportunity as the Golden Lions' signal-caller when Perry faltered early.

Time of Possession: PV-17:53, UAPB-12:07

Turnovers: PV-1 fumble

Sacks: UAPB recorded 1 sack in the half.

Both team were perfect in the redzone.

3rd down efficiency: UAPB- Converted 2 of 8; PV- Converted 3 or 9.

SECOND-HALF ACTION

Another UAPB drive stalled as they opened the half with a Skyler Perry going 3-and-out.

Panther's kicker Luis Reyes ended a 7-play, 42-yard, and 3:58-minute drive with a 34-yard field goal. Prairie View moved 15 points ahead of the Golden Lions, 24-9.

Dooley decided to ground-and-pound Doc Gamble's defense with a 14-play, 65-yard march that lasted 6;27 minutes. The possession had 9 rushes, but stalled at the 13-yard line. Luis Reyes' 30-yard kick kept the Panthers on top of the Golden Lions, 27-9.

Prairie View owned the momentum and advantage going into the fourth quarter. Conley entered the SWAC tilt for the Panthers gave Reyes another field goal try, but failed wide left.

The Golden Lions offensive line led by Mark Evans could not protect against the Panthers' defensive bull-rush.

Late in the final stanza, UAPB special teamer Raquan Prince blocked a PVAMU punt for a scoop-and-score. Vaughn located a receiver in the back of the endzone for a two-point conversion with 6:10 left in the contest. Prairie View still led by 10 points, 27-17.

Could the Golden Lions mount a comeback like the one they witnessed from the Alcorn Braves?

Unfortunately, Panthers defensive tackle James sealed the game after intercepting a Vaughn screen pass.

Prairie View (3-1, 3-0 SWAC) ran out the clock to secure the No. 1 spot in the SWAC's West division with an impressive 27-17 win against UAPB (2-3, 0-2 SWAC)

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

Prairie View A&M

J. Pass: 15-26 attempts, 160 yards, 109.4 QBR; 6 rushes for 70 yards

L. Brooks: 9 rushes for 118 yards, 1 TD

A. Mullins: 3 receptions, 63 yards

UAPB

X. Vaughn: 4-8, 115 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 187.0 QBR

J. Wilkes: 5 receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD

